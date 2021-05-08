Damian
One of the crashes happened in Orange County shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday and resulted in manslaughter and driving under the influence charges, according to the Virginia State Police.
A Stafford County man was arrested early Tuesday following a standoff with police that lasted nearly three hours, police said.
A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue — by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up for a $10.6 million project to install variable speed limits along the stretch of the interstate, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit to State Route 3.
With Virginia legalizing the recreational use of marijuana by adults, King George voters would have to approve a measure in a referendum to ban its sale in the county.
Virginia woman accused of abducting 2-year-old may have targeted other children, sheriff's office says
The Giles County Sheriff's Office shared new details Wednesday.
Kelly Hunt is finding it hard to staff her two Fredericksburg-area restaurants just as Virginia is about to ease some COVID-19-related restric…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A King George County man who killed another young man last year in a Fredericksburg shooting pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday.
Jerrell Richardson was ordered to serve 11 and a half years in prison for Spotsylvania convictions that include eluding and attempted aggravated malicious wounding.