Demitrus Purnell
Related to this story
Most Popular
A suspected drug dealer was apprehended this week following a raid at a Spotsylvania County residence, police said.
The young man who was shot and killed Sunday in Fredericksburg has been identified as 18-year-old Jasiah Smith.
An 18-year-old Fredericksburg man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the city, police said.
Local farm-to-fork chef Joy Crump is celebrating another triumph: She has been named a James Beard Award semifinalist.
A former area teacher pleaded guilty Monday to two charges that carry the possibility of life in prison.