2021 Guide to Living: Federal government listing
PRESIDENT

Joe Biden (D)

1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

202/456-1111

Fax: 202/456-2461

whitehouse.gov

U.S. SENATORS

MARK WARNER (D)

475 Russell Senate Office Bldg.,

Washington, D.C. 20510

202/224-2023

Fax: 202/224-6295

warner.senate.gov

TIM KAINE (D)

231 Russell Senate Office Bldg.

Washington, D.C. 20510

202/224-4024

Fax: 202/228-6363

kaine.senate.gov

U.S. REPRESENTATIVES

ROB WITTMAN (R) 1st District

District includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, part of Spotsylvania and Hampton Roads, all of Caroline, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

Washington, D.C. office

2055 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

202/225-4261

Fax: 202/225-4382

Hanover office

6501 Mechanicsville Turnpike

Suite 102

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

804/730-6595

Fax: 804/730-6597

Stafford Office

95 Dunn Drive

Suite 201

Stafford, VA 22556

Phone: 540/659-2734

Fax: 540/659-2737

Tappahannock Office

508 Church Lane

Box 3106

Tappahannock, VA 22560

804/443-0668

Fax: 804/443-0671

Abigail Spanberger (D) 7th District

District includes most of Spotsylvania County, Orange, Louisa and Culpeper counties and much of the Richmond area.

Washington, D.C. office

1431 Longworth HOB

Washington, DC 20515

202/225-2815

Glen Allen office

4201 Dominion Blvd., Suite 110

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Phone: 804/401-4110

Spotsylvania office:

9104 Courthouse Road

Room 249

Spotsylvania, VA 22553

540/321-6130

LOCAL FEDERAL OFFICES

For an A–Z list of all federal agencies, visit usa.gov. Here are some of the federal agencies that have local offices:

Federal Bureau of Investigation, Richmond office, 804/261-1044

Internal Revenue Service, 540/899-9450

Social Security Administration: 9915 Jefferson Davis Highway, 800/772-1213 or 888/759-3919

Department of Veterans Affairs: Benefits information and claims assistance, 800/827-1000

Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, 804/675-5000

Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Fredericksburg, 540/370-4468

Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Fort Belvoir, 571/231-2408

Richmond Vet Center, 804/353-8958 or 877/927-8387

hbullis@freelancestar.com

540/374-5469

