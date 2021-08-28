2021 Guide to Living: Federal government listing

PRESIDENT
Joe Biden (D)
1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Washington, D.C. 20500
202/456-1111
Fax: 202/456-2461
U.S. SENATORS
MARK WARNER (D)
475 Russell Senate Office Bldg.,
Washington, D.C. 20510
202/224-2023
Fax: 202/224-6295
TIM KAINE (D)
231 Russell Senate Office Bldg.
Washington, D.C. 20510
202/224-4024
Fax: 202/228-6363
U.S. REPRESENTATIVES
ROB WITTMAN (R) 1st District
District includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, part of Spotsylvania and Hampton Roads, all of Caroline, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.
Washington, D.C. office
2055 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
202/225-4261
Fax: 202/225-4382
Hanover office
6501 Mechanicsville Turnpike
Suite 102
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804/730-6595
Fax: 804/730-6597
Stafford Office
95 Dunn Drive
Suite 201
Stafford, VA 22556
Phone: 540/659-2734
Fax: 540/659-2737
Tappahannock Office
508 Church Lane
Box 3106
Tappahannock, VA 22560
804/443-0668
Fax: 804/443-0671
Abigail Spanberger (D) 7th District
District includes most of Spotsylvania County, Orange, Louisa and Culpeper counties and much of the Richmond area.
Washington, D.C. office
1431 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
202/225-2815
Glen Allen office
4201 Dominion Blvd., Suite 110
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Phone: 804/401-4110
Spotsylvania office:
9104 Courthouse Road
Room 249
Spotsylvania, VA 22553
540/321-6130
LOCAL FEDERAL OFFICES
For an A–Z list of all federal agencies, visit usa.gov. Here are some of the federal agencies that have local offices:
Federal Bureau of Investigation, Richmond office, 804/261-1044
Internal Revenue Service, 540/899-9450
Social Security Administration: 9915 Jefferson Davis Highway, 800/772-1213 or 888/759-3919
Department of Veterans Affairs: Benefits information and claims assistance, 800/827-1000
Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, 804/675-5000
Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Fredericksburg, 540/370-4468
Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Fort Belvoir, 571/231-2408
Richmond Vet Center, 804/353-8958 or 877/927-8387
540/374-5469