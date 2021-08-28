2021 Guide to Living: King George County snapshot

King George County is bounded by Maryland and the counties of Stafford, Westmoreland and Caroline. It is still largely rural.
Considered the "Gateway to the Historic Northern Neck," the county has 131 miles of shoreline on the Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers and acres of unspoiled natural beauty.
King George is home to the area’s largest employer, the Naval Support Facility at Dahlgren, a research facility on the banks of the Potomac River. The county also includes an industrial park and a 348-acre commercial landfill.
ADMINISTRATION
Office: 10459 Courthouse Drive, King George, VA 22485
County Administrator
Chris Miller
540/775-9181
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Members are elected to staggered four-year terms. The James Monroe and Shiloh district seats are on the ballot in November 2021.
At-large
Ann Cupka
540/645-0014
Dahlgren District
Jeffrey Stonehill
540/684-7356
James Madison District
Richard Granger
540/775-9604
James Monroe District
Jeffrey Bueche
540/663-2780
Shiloh District
Cathy Binder
540/273-3001
COUNTY FACTS
$0.73
Local real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value
$3.50
Personal property tax rate per $100 of assessed value
$307,900
Median home value, 2015-19
$94,274
Median household income, 2015-19
26,836
2019 population
10,257
Housing units
SCHOOLS
Main office: 9100 St. Anthony’s Road, Box 1239, King George, VA 22485
Superintendent Robert Benson
540/775-5833
Enrollment in 2020-21: 4,297 students in one high school, one middle school and three elementary schools
State assessments: All county schools are fully accredited.
SCHOOL BOARD
School Board meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Revercomb Building in King George. Meetings are open to the public. The James Monroe and Shiloh seats are on the ballot in November 2021.
At-large
Gayle Hock
540/273-1761
Dahlgren District
Carrie Gonzalez
301/575-6660
James Madison District
Kristin Tolliver
540/903-1050
James Monroe District
T.C. Collins
540/226-4186
Shiloh District
Gina Panciera
540/775-5334