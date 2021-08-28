 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Guide to Living: King George County snapshot
0 comments

2021 Guide to Living: King George County snapshot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

King George County is bounded by Maryland and the counties of Stafford, Westmoreland and Caroline. It is still largely rural.

Considered the "Gateway to the Historic Northern Neck," the county has 131 miles of shoreline on the Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers and acres of unspoiled natural beauty. 

King George is home to the area’s largest employer, the Naval Support Facility at Dahlgren, a research facility on the banks of the Potomac River. The county also includes an industrial park and a 348-acre commercial landfill.

ADMINISTRATION

Office: 10459 Courthouse Drive, King George, VA 22485

kinggeorgecountyva.gov

County Administrator

Chris Miller

540/775-9181

cmiller@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Members are elected to staggered four-year terms. The James Monroe and Shiloh district seats are on the ballot in November 2021.

At-large

Ann Cupka

540/645-0014

AtLarge@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us

Dahlgren District

Jeffrey Stonehill

540/684-7356

Dahlgren@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us

James Madison District

Richard Granger

540/775-9604

rgranger@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us

James Monroe District

Jeffrey Bueche

540/663-2780

Monroe@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us

Shiloh District

Cathy Binder

540/273-3001

Shiloh@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us

COUNTY FACTS

$0.73

Local real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value

$3.50

Personal property tax rate per $100 of assessed value

$307,900

Median home value, 2015-19

$94,274

Median household income, 2015-19

26,836

2019 population

10,257

Housing units

SCHOOLS

Main office: 9100 St. Anthony’s Road, Box 1239, King George, VA 22485

kgcs.k12.va.us

Superintendent Robert Benson

540/775-5833

rbenson@kgcs.k12.va.us

Enrollment in 2020-21: 4,297 students in one high school, one middle school and three elementary schools

State assessments: All county schools are fully accredited.

SCHOOL BOARD

School Board meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Revercomb Building in King George. Meetings are open to the public. The James Monroe and Shiloh seats are on the ballot in November 2021.

At-large

Gayle Hock

540/273-1761

gwhock@kgcs.k12.va.us

Dahlgren District

Carrie Gonzalez

301/575-6660

cgonzalez@kgcs.k12.va.us

James Madison District

Kristin Tolliver

540/903-1050

ktolliver@kgcs.k12.va.us

James Monroe District

T.C. Collins

540/226-4186

tcollins@kgcs.k12.va.us

Shiloh District

Gina Panciera

540/775-5334

gpanciera@kgcs.k12.va.us

WANT TO GO?

“King George Coming Together” is the theme of the 2021 King George Fall Festival, planned Oct. 9. The annual event is held the second Saturday of October, rain or shine, and has several new features for 2021. A corn-hole tournament will be held along with the queens' pageants on Sept. 25 at King George Middle School. Things get started early on festival day, Oct. 9, with a 5K/1 mile run on the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail at 8 a.m. followed by the parade through downtown King George at 11 a.m. The craft/vendor fair—as well as a new event, a car show—begins at 10 a.m. at King George High School. From noon until 4 p.m., there will be games, carnival rides and entertainment on the school grounds.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert