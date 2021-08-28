2021 Guide to Living: King George County snapshot

King George County is bounded by Maryland and the counties of Stafford, Westmoreland and Caroline. It is still largely rural.

Considered the "Gateway to the Historic Northern Neck," the county has 131 miles of shoreline on the Potomac and Rappahannock Rivers and acres of unspoiled natural beauty.

King George is home to the area’s largest employer, the Naval Support Facility at Dahlgren, a research facility on the banks of the Potomac River. The county also includes an industrial park and a 348-acre commercial landfill.

ADMINISTRATION

Office: 10459 Courthouse Drive, King George, VA 22485

County Administrator

Chris Miller

540/775-9181

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Members are elected to staggered four-year terms. The James Monroe and Shiloh district seats are on the ballot in November 2021.

At-large

Ann Cupka