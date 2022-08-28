2022 Guide to Living: Newcomers guide

Newcomers face the challenging task of figuring out how to settle in, legally and practically. We’ve compiled some basic information to help make the Fredericksburg region home.

DRIVING

You must get a Virginia driver’s license within 60 days of moving to the state.

Two proofs of identity, one proof of Virginia residency, proof of legal presence and proof of your complete Social Security number (if you have been issued one) are required. A birth certificate, passport, resident alien card or other document is needed to prove you’re in the country legally. For more information about acceptable documentation, visit dmv.org/va-virginia/apply-license.php.

You have 30 days to register your car, pass a vehicle-safety inspection and put a sticker on your windshield proving it.

If you live in Stafford County, your car must also pass an emissions test—unless you have a valid emissions certificate from one of several other states. For more information and the location of emissions inspection stations, call 703/583-3900 or 800/275-3844, or visit deq.virginia.gov. Meet Virginia’s minimum car insurance requirements or pay an uninsured-motorist fee.

Title a vehicle in Virginia.

Register your vehicle and get Virginia license plates at a DMV center. You can register your vehicle only after it passes a safety inspection and after you have insured and titled it.

Need to visit DMV? Most services can be conducted online or by mail, but when an in-person visit is necessary, you can make an appointment. For more information, visit dmv.virginia.gov.

ELECTRICITY

Dominion Energy,

Covers most of Fredericksburg and Stafford, King George and Spotsylvania counties. It also serves some customers in Caroline, Culpeper, Louisa, Orange and Westmoreland counties.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative,

800/552-3904; myrec.coop

Serves Caroline and customers in Spotsylvania, Stafford and Orange counties.

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative,

804/333-3621 or 800/243-2860; nnec.coop

Provides electricity in portions of King George and Stafford counties.

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative

Serves parts of Stafford.

EMPLOYMENT OFFICES

The Virginia Employment Commission office in the Fredericksburg area is at 10304 Spotsylvania Ave., Suite 100, Spotsylvania, 540/322-5768.

Search VEC job listings online at vec.virginia.gov.

PET LICENSES

Dog licenses and proof of rabies vaccination are required for dogs 4 months and older in Fredericksburg and all counties. State law requires cats 4 months and older to be vaccinated as well, but only some localities require cats to be licensed.

Dog licenses are available from your local treasurer. And if your pet type is normally found only in a zoo, check with your local animal control office to see if it’s legal to own.

NATURAL GAS

Columbia Gas, 800/543-8911; columbiagasva.com or, in case of emergency, 800/544-5606

Serves Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.

NEWSPAPER

The Free Lance–Star is the Fredericksburg area’s local daily newspaper, and news is available around the clock on fredericksburg.com.

You can subscribe by calling 540/374-5002 or visiting the website. The newspaper’s office is at 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, Fredericksburg.

TELEPHONE

Verizon. For residential service, call 800/837-4966; verizon.com. For business service, call 800/826-2355.

VOTING

Go to elections.virginia.gov, or visit your local registrar.