2022 Guide to Living: Spotsylvania County snapshot

Spotsylvania County has a lot of rural land, but suburbia continues to spread outward from the Fredericksburg city line. Spotsylvania’s location along Interstate 95, midway between Washington and Richmond, makes it an appealing place to live for commuters.

ADMINISTRATION

Main office: 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553 spotsylvania.va.us

County Administrator

Ed Petrovitch

540/507-7010

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Board members serve staggered four-year terms. Salem, Livingston, Chancellor and Courtland seats are up for election in November 2023.

Battlefield District

Chris Yakabouski

540/424-1440

Berkeley District

Kevin Marshall

540/755-6087

Chancellor District

Timothy McLaughlin, chair

540/850-9092

Courtland District

David Ross

571/594-0814

Lee Hill District

Lori Hayes

540/755-9008

Livingston District

Jacob Lane

540/702-8021

Salem District

Deborah Frazier

540/755-1948

COUNTY FACTS

$0.74

Local real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value

$5.42

Personal property tax rate per $100 of assessed value

$289,200

Median home value, 2016–20 (U.S. Census)

$90,913

Median household income, 2020

143,676

2021 population estimate

53,913

Household units, 2016–20

SCHOOLS

Main office: 8020 River Stone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Enrollment in 2021–22: 23,794 among five high schools; seven middle schools and 17 elementary schools; as well as the Center for Family & Preschool Services; John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center; and the Spotsylvania Career & Technical Center.

Acting Superintendent

Kelly Guempel

540/834-2500

SCHOOL BOARD

Board members serve staggered four-year terms. Salem, Livingston, Chancellor and Courtland seats are up for election in November 2023.

Battlefield District

Nicole Cole

540/255-0993

Berkeley District

April Gillespie

Chancellor District

Dawn Shelley

540/785-6280

Courtland District

Rabih Abuismail

540/840-0415

Lee Hill District

Lisa Phelps

Livingston District

Kirk Twigg, chair

540/842-6164

Salem District

Lorita C. Daniels