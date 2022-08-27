2022 Guide to Living: Spotsylvania County snapshot

Spotsylvania County has a lot of rural land, but suburbia continues to spread outward from the Fredericksburg city line. Spotsylvania’s location along Interstate 95, midway between Washington and Richmond, makes it an appealing place to live for commuters.
ADMINISTRATION
Main office: 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553 spotsylvania.va.us
County Administrator
Ed Petrovitch
540/507-7010
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Board members serve staggered four-year terms. Salem, Livingston, Chancellor and Courtland seats are up for election in November 2023.
People are also reading…
Battlefield District
Chris Yakabouski
540/424-1440
Berkeley District
Kevin Marshall
540/755-6087
Chancellor District
Timothy McLaughlin, chair
540/850-9092
Courtland District
David Ross
571/594-0814
Lee Hill District
Lori Hayes
540/755-9008
Livingston District
Jacob Lane
540/702-8021
Salem District
Deborah Frazier
540/755-1948
COUNTY FACTS
$0.74
Local real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value
$5.42
Personal property tax rate per $100 of assessed value
$289,200
Median home value, 2016–20 (U.S. Census)
$90,913
Median household income, 2020
143,676
2021 population estimate
53,913
Household units, 2016–20
SCHOOLS
Main office: 8020 River Stone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Enrollment in 2021–22: 23,794 among five high schools; seven middle schools and 17 elementary schools; as well as the Center for Family & Preschool Services; John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center; and the Spotsylvania Career & Technical Center.
Acting Superintendent
Kelly Guempel
540/834-2500
SCHOOL BOARD
Board members serve staggered four-year terms. Salem, Livingston, Chancellor and Courtland seats are up for election in November 2023.
Battlefield District
Nicole Cole
540/255-0993
Berkeley District
April Gillespie
Chancellor District
Dawn Shelley
540/785-6280
Courtland District
Rabih Abuismail
540/840-0415
Lee Hill District
Lisa Phelps
Livingston District
Kirk Twigg, chair
540/842-6164
Salem District
Lorita C. Daniels
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436