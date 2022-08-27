2022 Guide to Living: Stafford County snapshot

Stafford County spans a geographically diverse area, from the Potomac waterfront in the east, to the rolling Piedmont region to the west. Some of the landscape is rural, but the county, positioned about 40 miles south of Washington, is home to many commuters who work in Northern Virginia or D.C.
ADMINISTRATION
1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554
County administrator
Randal E. Vosburg
540/658-4541
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Supervisors are elected to staggered four-year terms. The Rock Hill, George Washington and Griffis–Widewater seats are on the ballot in November 2023.
Aquia District
Monica Gary
540/220-2315
Falmouth District
Meg Bohmke
540/809-2857
Garrisonville District
Pamela Yeung
540/273-2506
George Washington District
Tom Coen
540/368-4924
Griffis–Widewater District
Tinesha Allen
540/940-5099
Hartwood District
Darrell E. English
540/295-5974
Rock Hill District
Crystal Vanuch, chair
540/361-0905
COUNTY FACTS
$0.85
Local real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value
$4.49
Personal property tax rate per $100 of assessed value
$356,000
Median home value, 2016–20 (U.S. Census)
$112,247
Median household income, 2016–20
160,877
2021 population estimate
53,913
Housing units, 2021
SCHOOLS
Main office: 31 Stafford Ave., Stafford, VA 22554
Website: staffordschools.net
Superintendent
Thomas W. Taylor
540/658-6000
Enrollment: In 2021, 30,473 students were enrolled in 33 schools—five high schools, eight middle schools, 17 elementary schools, one alternative education program, and two public day school programs
SCHOOL BOARD
Members of the school board are elected to staggered four-year terms. The Rock Hill, George Washington and Griffis–Widewater district seats will be on the November 2023 ballot.
Aquia District
Maya Guy
540/706-4874
Falmouth District
Sarah Chase
540/706-4873
Garrisonville District
Maureen Siegmund
540/706-4864
George Washington District
Susan Randall
540/706-4866
Griffis–Widewater District
Elizabeth Warner
540/706-4894
Hartwood District
Alyssa Halstead
540/706-4886
Rock Hill District
Patricia Healy, chair
540/850-5154