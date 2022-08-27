2022 Guide to Living: Stafford County snapshot

Stafford County spans a geographically diverse area, from the Potomac waterfront in the east, to the rolling Piedmont region to the west. Some of the landscape is rural, but the county, positioned about 40 miles south of Washington, is home to many commuters who work in Northern Virginia or D.C.

ADMINISTRATION

1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554

County administrator

Randal E. Vosburg

540/658-4541

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Supervisors are elected to staggered four-year terms. The Rock Hill, George Washington and Griffis–Widewater seats are on the ballot in November 2023.

Aquia District

Monica Gary

540/220-2315

Falmouth District

Meg Bohmke

540/809-2857

Garrisonville District

Pamela Yeung

540/273-2506

George Washington District

Tom Coen

540/368-4924

Griffis–Widewater District

Tinesha Allen

540/940-5099

Hartwood District

Darrell E. English

540/295-5974

Rock Hill District

Crystal Vanuch, chair

540/361-0905

COUNTY FACTS

$0.85

Local real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value

$4.49

Personal property tax rate per $100 of assessed value

$356,000

Median home value, 2016–20 (U.S. Census)

$112,247

Median household income, 2016–20

160,877

2021 population estimate

53,913

Housing units, 2021

SCHOOLS

Main office: 31 Stafford Ave., Stafford, VA 22554

Superintendent

Thomas W. Taylor

540/658-6000

Enrollment: In 2021, 30,473 students were enrolled in 33 schools—five high schools, eight middle schools, 17 elementary schools, one alternative education program, and two public day school programs

SCHOOL BOARD

Members of the school board are elected to staggered four-year terms. The Rock Hill, George Washington and Griffis–Widewater district seats will be on the November 2023 ballot.

Aquia District

Maya Guy

540/706-4874

Falmouth District

Sarah Chase

540/706-4873

Garrisonville District

Maureen Siegmund

540/706-4864

George Washington District

Susan Randall

540/706-4866

Griffis–Widewater District

Elizabeth Warner

540/706-4894

Hartwood District

Alyssa Halstead

540/706-4886

Rock Hill District

Patricia Healy, chair

540/850-5154