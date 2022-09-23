My name is Dolly and I am about 7 months old and weigh 39 pounds. I am a slender athletic... View on PetFinder
Dolly
Most Popular
A Spotsylvania man died Friday in a two-vehicle collision in the county, police said.
A 48-year-old man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a car on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.
Mark Taylor signed a contract with the Spotsylvania County School Board to serve as the new division superintendent beginning Nov. 1.
T.C. Collins balks at scheduling of an October work session on the same night as his weekly Bible study.
A Stafford woman was killed and a Milford teenager was critically injured in separate accidents in Caroline County, police said.
Skeletal remains found in Spotsylvania County earlier this year have been identified as 51-year-old Ashland resident Willie Wesley Wright.
Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris this week informed School Board members that effective Oct. 14, his office will no longer provide sec…
A preliminary investigation indicates that a bass boat and an aluminum jon boat collided during a fishing tournament.
The parents of a 25-day-old baby who died last year as the result of exposure to methamphetamine both pled guilty to felony murder Tuesday in …
Charges against a Dumfries man accused in connection with a 2020 homicide in Fredericksburg were dropped Wednesday just as a two-day jury tria…