Donnie Johnston: Nix the happily-ever-after and add bad guys, and Hallmark movies are like Westerns

There has been a lot of talk about Hallmark Channel movies lately. Apparently with the COVID-19 lockdowns, people have actually been watching these flicks.
Some critics don’t like the movies because they all have the same basic plots. Big city professional guy/girl gets away from it all in a small town, where he/she finds and falls in love with the guy/girl of his/her dreams.
Now, I have been known to take a shot or two at these corny romantic movies where everyone is handsome and beautiful and everyone lives happily ever after. They’re just not realistic.
Nope, give me those old rip-roaring, rootin’-tootin’ B Westerns with their complex plots, I always said. Then I started thinking about those old movies. In reality, they weren’t that much different than the Hallmark love stories.
There was always this handsome guy on a white horse who arrives to save either the town or a rancher friend from a band of outlaws. This delightful young fellow is always accompanied by a snaggle-toothed old geezer who often messes up the hero’s plans.
In the town or at the ranch, there is always a 75-year-old man who is raising a beautiful 18-year-old daughter on his own (there is never a mother in the picture).
At first, the girl can’t stand the handsome young cowboy, but she eventually falls in love with him and has matrimonial plans on her mind.
Here is where the Hallmark and Westerns plots began to differ dramatically. In the Hallmark movie, the two beautiful lovers live happily ever after, never aging and forever being surrounded by beautiful people—except for one older woman who is played by the same actress in every movie.
In the B Westerns, the hero would love to marry and settle down, but he has other towns and ranches to save, so he and his tobacco-chewing sidekick ride off into the sunset looking for a new beautiful 18-year-old girl to rescue from a band of ruthless outlaws.
Like Hallmark movies, the heroine in next Saturday’s Western is often played by the same actress. But there is a reason for that. There were not that many pretty young girls in the Old West. Hallmark has no excuse. There are tons of gorgeous actresses around today.
Of course, there are no bad guys in Hallmark movies like there are in those old Westerns. Hallmarkland is a perfect world, where everyone is young and beautiful and there are no conflicts that demand more violence than a semi-harsh frown.
No one ever rides off into the sunset alone. If someone gets jilted, there is always another beautiful person to step in and make for a happy ending.
And a toothless, tobacco-chewing sidekick would be out of the question in Hallmarkland, where towns don’t have saloons or bad guys. This is a sanitized world.
And that was the case when the hero rode off into the sunset in the B Westerns. He had ridden in and turned crime and chaos into a perfect world.
Maybe that’s why the Hallmark world is so perfect. Maybe the B Western hero had slipped in the week before and run all the bad guys and saloon girls (can you even say “saloon girl” in a Hallmark movie?) out of town.
That way, when the big city girl steps off the train, the town she finds herself in is quaint, peaceful and beautiful. The B Western hero may have even strung up those Christmas lights that seem to appear in Hallmark movies all year long.
Yep, that’s it. When Hallmark comes to town, my B Western hero has already been there and paved the way for perfection.
But he wanted a real world and not a pretend world of beauty and perfection. So he kissed his horse and rode away.
Before he left, however, he told the 18-year-old girl he left standing at the ranch house door that some handsome guy from Hallmarkland would be coming in on the next train.
So she hopped in her buggy and was waiting at the station when the Hallmark train pulled in.
There the B Western ends and the Hallmark movie begins.
Aaaa! That’s so romantic!
Donnie Johnston: