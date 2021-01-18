Donnie Johnston: Nix the happily-ever-after and add bad guys, and Hallmark movies are like Westerns

Here is where the Hallmark and Westerns plots began to differ dramatically. In the Hallmark movie, the two beautiful lovers live happily ever after, never aging and forever being surrounded by beautiful people—except for one older woman who is played by the same actress in every movie.

In the B Westerns, the hero would love to marry and settle down, but he has other towns and ranches to save, so he and his tobacco-chewing sidekick ride off into the sunset looking for a new beautiful 18-year-old girl to rescue from a band of ruthless outlaws.

Like Hallmark movies, the heroine in next Saturday’s Western is often played by the same actress. But there is a reason for that. There were not that many pretty young girls in the Old West. Hallmark has no excuse. There are tons of gorgeous actresses around today.

Of course, there are no bad guys in Hallmark movies like there are in those old Westerns. Hallmarkland is a perfect world, where everyone is young and beautiful and there are no conflicts that demand more violence than a semi-harsh frown.

No one ever rides off into the sunset alone. If someone gets jilted, there is always another beautiful person to step in and make for a happy ending.