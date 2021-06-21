DONNIE JOHNSTON: This time when it rained, it poured

When I texted my friend and told her the June 10 thunderstorm had dropped just under 12 inches of rain on my garden, she responded by saying, “I guess I prayed too hard.”
It had been a long dry spell, and less that 2 inches of rain had fallen in the six-week period that began April 22. I had to irrigate everything—the corn, tomatoes, the melons and the beans.
My friend wasn’t that worried about the corn, melons and tomatoes, but she loves beans and when she realized the crop was in jeopardy, she turned to prayer. Evidently, she has good connections, as evidenced by the ruts in my garden.
Twelve inches is a lot of rain any time, but when it comes in a four-hour period, you can expect trouble. The Piedmont area of Virginia, with its hills and valleys, is just not equipped to handle that much rain in that short a time.
How much is 12 inches of rain? Well, I had a 5-gallon bucket sitting in the backyard and it was filled to within 5 inches of the top. That’s a lot of rain.
All the usual low-lying areas near me flooded—a trailer park, Yowell Meadow Park on Mountain Run and a half dozen low spots on county roads. All these places, however, tend to flood with as little as 3 or 4 inches of rain, so it was understandable that a foot of rain in four hours would cause big trouble.
There was also a lot of water in a lot of basements and mud in in-ground swimming pools. As I said, 12 inches of rain in a short period of time can cause big problems.
The first thing some people wanted to do was blame the rain, part of a strong thunderstorm, on global warming or climate change. They were sure something like this had never happened before.
Well, it has. On May 22, 1901, a storm came up about 4 a.m. and it rained on and off until 3:30 that afternoon. Several gristmills in Culpeper County were washed away, as was a brickyard on Mountain Run. There is no record of how much rain fell in that storm, but it evidently was considerable.
Similar storms occurred on June 8, 1922, and April 4, 1937. A thunderstorm on Aug. 28, 1979, dropped 11 inches of rain on Sperryville in Rappahannock County and in June 1995, a sudden storm poured as much as 18–20 inches in the mountainous regions of Madison County.
Of course, the granddaddy of floods in Culpeper and surrounding counties (not related to tropical systems) was on May 31, 1889, and it was part of the same low- pressure system whose rains triggered the famed Johnstown Flood in Pennsylvania.
It is unclear just how much rain fell in Culpeper and surrounding counties in that storm, but estimates are that it was over a foot. The difference was that this storm dropped rain over an extended area and not just in one isolated area, as with thunderstorms that sit and rebuild.
The 1889 floodwaters took out many of the neighborhood gristmills in the Culpeper at a time when these facilities were depended on for flour and cornmeal. Almost all small bridges were washed away in that flood and fords were gouged and made impassable.
So you see, there were devastating floods long before climate change was thought of (well, The Washington Post did publish an article in 1922 saying that Arctic ice was melting and the seas were rising).
It is not all that unusual for a storm, whose movement is thwarted by atmospheric conditions, to sit and build and rebuild until it wrings all the moisture out of the atmosphere. The June 10 flood did just that, affecting an area about five miles west-to-east and eight miles south-to-north. The most rain fell at the center, about where my garden was located.
My crops were damaged, but didn’t wash away. Still, it was five days before I was able to get in and spray (we got another 1.6 inches June 11).
That’s the way nature works. We go six weeks with no rain and then we get 13 inches in 36 hours. We get long dry spells and then heavy rains. At the end of a year or a decade or a century, it all evens out. That’s why we view weather in “averages.”
At least my basement didn’t flood. The contractor messed up the drainage system around my first house and it was wet after heavy rains. When I built this house, I did the drainage work myself. I was taking no chances.
Yep, we got a whopper of a rain June 10. That storm just sat and rebuilt for several hours. It was a weather event that has happened before and it will happen again.
Whether it was prayer or climate change, we’ll never know, but my garden final got some water.
And the beans are blooming.
