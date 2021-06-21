DONNIE JOHNSTON: This time when it rained, it poured

The 1889 floodwaters took out many of the neighborhood gristmills in the Culpeper at a time when these facilities were depended on for flour and cornmeal. Almost all small bridges were washed away in that flood and fords were gouged and made impassable.

So you see, there were devastating floods long before climate change was thought of (well, The Washington Post did publish an article in 1922 saying that Arctic ice was melting and the seas were rising).

It is not all that unusual for a storm, whose movement is thwarted by atmospheric conditions, to sit and build and rebuild until it wrings all the moisture out of the atmosphere. The June 10 flood did just that, affecting an area about five miles west-to-east and eight miles south-to-north. The most rain fell at the center, about where my garden was located.

My crops were damaged, but didn’t wash away. Still, it was five days before I was able to get in and spray (we got another 1.6 inches June 11).

That’s the way nature works. We go six weeks with no rain and then we get 13 inches in 36 hours. We get long dry spells and then heavy rains. At the end of a year or a decade or a century, it all evens out. That’s why we view weather in “averages.”