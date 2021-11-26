Downtown Fredericksburg shops set for Small Business Saturday

Fredericksburg jewelry designer Cindy Liebel will have a trunk show of her work in gold, silver and gemstones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at LibertyTown as well. She’s been featured in several magazines and actress Jacqueline Torres wore a pair of her earrings in an episode of “Law & Order: SVU.”

“Most of the artists are creating locally, so it’s a great opportunity for people to come in and buy locally from people and we can deliver to people’s houses and we can ship things,” Lecky said. “We are super-duper good at shipping art at this point. We’ve shipped so much during the pandemic that I probably have like a degree in wrapping mugs and putting them in boxes so they can get across the country.”

LibertyTown will also have an outdoor market Dec. 11 and 12. It will be held both inside the building and outside in the courtyard, and there will be live music and hot cider.

“I feel that consumers are really excited to shop local this year,” Lecky said. “I feel a lot of push for that, and I’ve had a lot of questions from people about how they can help local businesses because of the supply chain issues. They’re sort of seeing how much of the global market is affected by shipping in from China and coming through these ports. So they’re a little worried about ordering something from Amazon that may or may not arrive at their doorstep. I do see people looking around for other options.”