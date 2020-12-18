East preview: Heat returning champs, but have challengers

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is the two-time reigning MVP. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant is a two-time NBA Finals MVP and about to get back on the floor after recovering from injury. Washington’s Russell Westbrook is still a triple–double machine. Boston’s Jayson Tatum signed an extension this offseason that could pay him close to $200 million over five years.

And none of them even play for the defending Eastern Conference champions.

The Miami Heat were the best of the East last season, NBA finalists for the first time since 2014 and bring back almost all their top players from a year ago—yet they’re still bracing for what could be a very intense race this season. That speaks to how good the depth in the East will be, with the Bucks, Nets, Celtics, Toronto and Philadelphia all joining Miami as legitimate conference contenders entering the season.

All six of those teams are unquestionably good but at least two won’t win a single playoff series.

“The competition is really good in the East,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Our guys understand that and that’s the job of the coaching staff to figure out where we can improve.”

A look at the East, in predicted order of regular-season finish:

PLAYOFF BOUND