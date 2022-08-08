Editorial: A bad idea that isn't aging well

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN is not one to give up on a bad idea just because, well, it’s a bad idea.

When the General Assembly quashed the governor’s plan to give us a summertime break on the gas tax, that august body looked unusually prescient, even if it was at least partially about politics. As is often the case with gasoline prices, what went up, soon came down.

According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. gas prices fell for seven straight weeks as of Aug. 3. At that point they were 17 percent below the high of $5.02 a gallon on June 14.

Virginians were seeing the big glowing “5” at convenience stores replaced by a “3.” On Aug. 2, the average in Virginia was $3.969. And, as of Friday, Aug. 5, it was still dropping.

Because gasoline prices are in your face more than those for milk or eggs, it is easy for the tax-averse to hop on and ride those numbers to tax cuts that soon won’t make much sense.

Consider this: There has not been a year since at least 1976 when the price of gasoline in this country, adjusted for inflation, was less than $4 a gallon in 2022 dollars. We are hardly in unchartered territory.

Thus, the state has wisely let the market take care of itself. Even with the commonwealth’s gas tax rising from 26.2 cents a gallon to 28 cents a gallon on July 1, Virginia is where it often is in national comparisons: somewhere in the middle, between Pennsylvania’s 57.6 cents and Alaska’s 08.95 cents.

It is accepted wisdom that much of the savings from any gas-tax cut will wind up in the hands of the fuel industry rather than taxpayers. Gas-tax cuts are mostly about grandstanding.

Despite this, Youngkin is vowing to trot out that gas tax pony and try to ride it again next year.

“I want people when they fill their tanks to think about Senate Democrats,” he told a mostly Republican crowd in Virginia Beach recently.

Democrats would be wise to advise such crowds to think about their roads and streets when they fall into disrepair because of insufficient funds. The fuels tax supports highway construction and maintenance and operating costs. It also finances transportation programs.

Just about anyone in Virginia, and certainly those who have to navigate Interstate 95 between Fredericksburg and Washington, can appreciate the need for those funds.

Pushing for a gas-tax cut that will largely benefit the fuel industry while simultaneously taking money away from much-need highway projects is a bad idea in 2022. It will be a bad idea in 2023, whatever the governor says.