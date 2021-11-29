EDITORIAL: A welcome mat for Afghan refugees

We kept our promise to the extent that we could. Despite the chaos and bad planning at the outset, some 82,000 of those former supporters were saved, airlifted out of the country in the last half of August. Nearly 67,000 were placed at eight military installations. Virginia having more than its share of military presence, many of them were placed at Fort Pickett, Fort Lee and Marine Corps Base Quantico.

A heartening story made the papers on Nov. 19. Three months after that hurried, desperate scramble to rescue those refugees, permanent homes in the U.S. had been found for all of the ones sent to Fort Pickett, some 7,200 of them. About the same time, it was announced that the last of the refugees at Fort Lee had left for their new homes.

Surveys have shown that Americans are not as welcoming of those huddled masses as they once were. In 1980, the number of refugees admitted yearly was capped at 234,000. By the Obama administration, the number had dwindled to 110,000. In the last year of former President Trump’s term, it had shrunk to a mere 15,000.

In light of that, the speed with which the U.S. pulled its friends out of Afghanistan and then managed to place so many of them where they could begin new lives is heartening. If our latest refugees are like the ones who preceded them, they will be among the most patriotic and industrious Americans.

We are a nation of immigrants. It has been one of the best things about our country from the beginning. We find it encouraging that, in a time of border-wall demands and anti-immigrant sentiment, we can still find a place at the table for the homeless and tempest-tossed.