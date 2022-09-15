EDITORIAL: Constitution celebration at Montpelier

MONTPELIER has been the subject of much news coverage since March, when a long-simmering debate over who controls the board of trustees that oversees James Madison’s home and plantation burst into public view.

That battle shone a spotlight not only on race relations (the struggle at Montpelier was over whether descendants of slaves would get equal voice on The Montpelier Foundation’s board), but also on the changing way we interpret history.

In this case, the advocates for telling the totality of the story at Montpelier—both the glory of Madison’s achievements, and the ugly reality of human slavery—won the day and again set this historic site in Orange County at the forefront of places providing visitors a more complete telling of America’s past.

Not everyone is impressed. The Washington Examiner—the capital’s leading conservative newspaper—on Sept. 9 published a commentary claiming that Montpelier is being “destroyed from within” by “radical activists” who, as the Examiner put it, see “the nation’s founding [as] a … sinister event, and they seek to co-opt the father of the Constitution to tell their warped tale of American evil.”

Who to believe?

Montpelier has dedicated the entire month of September to celebrating the U.S. Constitution, and is inviting anyone who can travel to Orange, or who has an internet connection, to come see for themselves what is taking place.

Though there are events throughout September, we call readers’ attention to those occurring this Saturday.

On this day, tours and lengthy discussions about the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and the central role that Madison played in their establishment, will allow visitors to both appreciate and think more deeply about these extraordinary accomplishments. There will also be discussions about the slaves who lived at Montpelier and the enormous contributions they made to the founding of this nation.

The Libation Ceremony, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at the slave cemetery, is a half-hour event that the website describes thusly: “While Madison and his contemporaries conceptualized the structure of a new government, enslaved Americans built the nation through their knowledge, expertise, and labor.”

The Constitution Tour, which begins at 10:30 a.m., takes visitors into the heart of our founding document. “James Madison did more than any other single person to create, secure and perpetuate our revolutionary system of government,” says the website. “And it was here at Montpelier that he found inspiration and conceived many of his initial ideas.”

There’s also an opportunity to meet and talk with Montpelier Foundation staff and members of the Montpelier Descendants Committee about power-sharing at Montpelier and how it is shaping the future of this historic site.

There’s much more, of course, and we encourage you to explore all the activities by visiting montpelier.org/events/constitution-month.

Make no mistake. Changes are happening at Montpelier. For some, these changes are challenging. The Washington Examiner piece reflects a paranoia that has gripped too many who are worried about the changing way the story of America’s founding is told.

In one way, the worry is understandable. We as a nation have accomplished a lot over the past 80 years in removing the barriers that have long kept Black Americans from the halls of power and denied them access to wealth-building. We have ended Jim Crow and redline laws. We have ended legal segregation. We have ended separate-but-equal.

This is good. But it isn’t enough. As Black Americans have risen economically and politically, they are bringing their stories to us, and rightly insisting that they stand alongside the stories of people like Madison.

These stories are what frighten many. The truth of American slavery is uglier than many want to believe. And for too long, Americans have had their eyes and minds shielded from the horrors that were everyday occurrences in Charleston, S.C.; the Mississippi Delta; and in Spotsylvania, Stafford, Fredericksburg and Orange.

Montpelier is leading the way in helping us contend with the totality of early American history. It’s not always easy to see.

But now that Montpelier has given equal voice to both the Madisons and those they enslaved, we can begin to honestly debate the complexity of our history and those traditionally deemed “founders.”

Montpelier is inviting us all in to see firsthand what whole-truth history is. This Saturday, set aside the opinion writers, and experience it firsthand. Then, let the discussion begin.