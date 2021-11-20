EDITORIAL: Infrastructure bill is a boost for Chesapeake Bay

Chesapeake Bay Foundation President William C. Baker says, correctly, that the Bay is “a national treasure that has been severely degraded.” It is the nation’s largest estuary. Animal waste and fertilizer, industrial pollution from Baltimore, plastic bottles thrown into the Rappahannock and just about anything deposited in a stream from 500 miles north of here on down winds up getting flushed into the Bay. (If you’ve ever been to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, the lake you see there, Otsego Lake, is the northernmost point of the Bay’s watershed.) Decades of effort by federal, state and local agencies has kept the estuary alive, but its future is far from secure. This cash transfusion should go a long way toward saving this national treasure on our doorstep.

Thanks to the seven House of Representatives members from Virginia who voted in favor of the bill. No thanks to the four—Rob Wittman, Bob Good, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffin—who did not. As with almost everything else in our fractured political system, all the voting was along party lines. Wittman’s 1st District borders the Potomac River and the Bay, with the Rappahannock running through it. No doubt there were other parts of the infrastructure act that did not please Rep. Wittman, but voting yes would have been in the best interests of many of his constituents and the area he represents.

This windfall must not be wasted. Over the next five years, we should keep an eye on the Bay. That extra $50-plus million a year in addition to what flows from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund should show results. Congress and the president have made the commitment to make the Bay better. Now it’s up to the recipients of that largesse to show us some results.