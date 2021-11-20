EDITORIAL: Infrastructure bill is a boost for Chesapeake Bay

President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act might be hard to get your head around. The tab is $1.2 trillion over five years. A trillion is a million million. To paraphrase a quote attributed to the late Sen. Everett Dirksen in a comment on government spending, pretty soon you’re talking about real money.
Where do all those billions and billions go? Well, at least some of it will go for a very good cause, cleaning and saving the Chesapeake Bay.
The EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program, overseeing all the federal, state and local agencies bent on saving the Bay, stands to get $238 million more over the next five years, increasing its annual funding from $87.5 million to $138.1 million. (Virginia’s General Assembly also approved $100 million this year to upgrade sewage treatment plants and reduce nutrient pollution affecting the Bay.)
In addition, some $11.7 billion is earmarked for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. That fund, administered by the EPA, provides money for local investment to reduce runoff pollution and upgrade sewage treatment facilities. About 20 percent (more than $2 billion) of that will go to the six states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the District of Columbia.
The 2025 deadline to have all Bay pollution reduction practices in place is fast approaching. This will certainly help reach that goal.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation President William C. Baker says, correctly, that the Bay is “a national treasure that has been severely degraded.” It is the nation’s largest estuary. Animal waste and fertilizer, industrial pollution from Baltimore, plastic bottles thrown into the Rappahannock and just about anything deposited in a stream from 500 miles north of here on down winds up getting flushed into the Bay. (If you’ve ever been to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, the lake you see there, Otsego Lake, is the northernmost point of the Bay’s watershed.) Decades of effort by federal, state and local agencies has kept the estuary alive, but its future is far from secure. This cash transfusion should go a long way toward saving this national treasure on our doorstep.
Thanks to the seven House of Representatives members from Virginia who voted in favor of the bill. No thanks to the four—Rob Wittman, Bob Good, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffin—who did not. As with almost everything else in our fractured political system, all the voting was along party lines. Wittman’s 1st District borders the Potomac River and the Bay, with the Rappahannock running through it. No doubt there were other parts of the infrastructure act that did not please Rep. Wittman, but voting yes would have been in the best interests of many of his constituents and the area he represents.
This windfall must not be wasted. Over the next five years, we should keep an eye on the Bay. That extra $50-plus million a year in addition to what flows from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund should show results. Congress and the president have made the commitment to make the Bay better. Now it’s up to the recipients of that largesse to show us some results.