EDITORIAL: The opportunity costs of COVID

IT’S BEEN more than two years since COVID-19 began and the novel coronavirus, as we called it back in those more innocent times, first made its way into the headlines.

That was in late 2019 and now, as we get ready to start 2022, it’s still with us. Since the first deaths in 2020, it has killed more than 800,000 Americans and it’s not done yet. That’s more Americans than died in both World Wars I and II.

In terms of the direct costs of COVID, the outlays in resources for our medical establishment to fight the disease have been staggering. However, the “opportunity costs” have been exceedingly large and so far not talked about very much.

Opportunity costs represent what the diverted funds and resources could have been used for had it not been for COVID. It is a sort of medical collateral damage we haven’t had time to fully appreciate.

The direct costs of the pandemic have been grievously high. The millions of hospitalizations resulting from COVID, since they often involve some level of intensive care, are particularly expensive.

The national and worldwide costs of developing, manufacturing and distributing the vaccine—still something of a miracle—are large as well.