Editorial: The people who make local government work

The fire that engulfed the Madonna House at Belmont on Monday evening May 16 was remarkable not only for its ferocity, but for what it has revealed about Fredericksburg’s local government.

On the night of the blaze, the fire department, department of social services, and other agencies did what we expect them to do. Extinguish the fire, get people out of harm’s way, help displaced residents find temporary housing, and organize fundraising efforts for the victims who lost most, if not all, of their possessions.

It’s the things we didn’t expect these agencies to do that really stand out, however. Like having phone chargers.

The night the displaced residents were moved to the Fredericksburg bus terminal for temporary shelter, the city had on-site a range of charging cords so that affected citizens, many carrying only the clothes on their backs and the phones in their hands, would be able to keep their phones charged so they connect with their loved ones.

“It doesn’t sound like a big deal,” says Christen Gallik, director of the city’s department of social services, “but that was critical for those people that night.”

That the city had those on hand was no accident. In the wake of the snowstorm in January, when Gallik had to open a warming shelter at James Monroe High School, charging cords were a need they weren’t ready for.

“When that [event] was over,” Gallik says, “we had a debrief, and made improvements like ensuring we have different cellphone chargers.”

Of course, debriefs are part of how every large organization operates. So there’s nothing exceptional here, save this.

For Fredericksburg’s city leaders and employees, their work and critique of their work is not just a process to go through. These things are missional.

City Battalion Chief Jack McGovern points to the city’s values. “One is abundant compassion,” he says. “We choose to live this. And I think that’s true all across the city agencies.”

The city’s values were established under the leadership of city manager Tim Baroody. “We have been on a journey as a city, as an executive leadership team under Baroody,” says Gallik, “establishing our values, what kind of city we want to be. That work has paid off in our response to the event at Madonna House.”

The city’s six values are: 1. Agile innovation, 2. Abundant compassion, 3. Outstanding customer service, 4. Energized work environment, 5. Essential management, and 6. Unwavering stewardship.

These values don’t just live on a shelf, says Gallik. “You’ll see them in most every city building you go into. We give them to all new hires. We try to make this the way that we do business.”

Commitment to these values ran through every interview conducted for this editorial. For Mike Jones, the city’s fire chief, these values are the reason for the high level of interaction and cooperation between city agencies.

“When the Madonna House fire happened,” Jones said, “it wasn’t the first time that we saw social services and the police; we’ve worked with them before.”

“What we look at is being very collaborative,” he says. That’s something that Gallik and McGovern also stress, referencing the regular interagency meetings and mutual commitment to keeping each agency informed of key initiatives and people.

Our “people, and the leadership and the mid-level managers” here in the city, Jones says, “instill in their folks that we’re here for the community. ... They’re the fabric” of this city.

Of course, leaders make mistakes. Gallik concedes that “we have not gotten everything right in this response. We are already talking about what we would do differently next time.”

Whether that’s something as simple as cell phone chargers, or something more involved, knowing that the city is committed as an organization to getting better is all any of us can ask.

At a time when government is too often made the enemy, it’s important to remember that in Fredericksburg, at least, the city’s leaders get it. Government is there for the public good.

And they live that value every day.