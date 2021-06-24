Elite school accepts more blacks and Hispanics, fewer Asians

This year, the county verhauled the admissions process, eliminating the standardized testing and application fees. Slots were set aside for the top students at each of the county’s middle schools, replacing a system where a handful of top-performing middle schools dominated the process.

The drop in Asian American representation was anticipated: a group of parents has sued the school board in federal court, claiming the new procedures discriminate against Asian American students who thrived under the old system. The judge hearing the case declined to issue an injunction barring the new rules from taking effect, but made clear in his comments that he has concerns about the school system’s new policies.

He sounded skeptical when lawyers for the school system insisted the new system is race neutral.

“Everybody knows the policy is not race neutral, and that it’s designed to affect the racial composition of the school,” Judge Claude Hilton said. “You can say all sorts of beautiful things while you’re doing others.”