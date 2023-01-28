Elliot Stabler

Are you looking for a small bundle of energy, love and sass? If so, pick me!! Hi, my name is... View on PetFinder
Ceremony at Culpeper cemetery for Gen. A.P. Hill includes military honors and flashbacks of the past.
Six teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attack Monday on a Courtland High School student, police said.
Three public hearings in Stafford County next month will help supervisors determine if several new businesses can open their doors in the county.
Three teenage burglary suspects are facing charges after one of them left his wallet behind while fleeing from a Stafford home Friday night, p…
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
Fireball Cinnamon has been sued over “purposefully misleading packaging,” according to reports.
A Spotsylvania County man who killed his mother during an argument over a house rule was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday.
A Spotsylvania jury will begin deliberations Thursday in the case of a county man accused of killing his mother outside their home in Oak Grov…
The History Channel's "American Pickers" is headed to Virginia in March and is looking for people with private collections to be featured on the show.
A man suspected of defacing multiple properties in Stafford County this week with his own brand of artwork was arrested Thursday, police said.
