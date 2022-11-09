A look back at Kenmore's military history

Most locals know Historic Kenmore’s connection to America’s most recognizable veteran—George Washington. But the property’s connection with the military continued through the 19th and 20th centuries and endures to this day. A visit to the Fredericksburg landmark illuminates this lesser-known history of the property and tells the story of America’s conflicts right here.

20th Century

By the time of WWII, Kenmore had become a community gathering place. It was used by the USO to entertain troops throughout the war years—over 60,000 of them. Meghan Budinger, director of Curatorial Operations, said these gatherings took place over the course of four years, at the height of the war.

“As troops passed through Quantico, Fort AP Hill and Dahlgren on their way to shipping out, they would come into town on their leave time,” Budinger said. “The USO organized entertainment at what’s now the Dorothy Hart Community Center, but at some point they needed more space. The Kenmore Association volunteered the grounds for dances, dinners and tours.”

Several nights a week, the students from Mary Washington College and local volunteers served dinners, hosted dances and wore historical costumes to give tours and serve gingerbread, a Washington family specialty.

One report from the time read, “they enjoyed ten gallons of tea and forty pounds of gingerbread served to them on the lawn.” Some appreciative lads said, “‘It is an inspiration to have been on this hallowed spot. We’ll never let America down.’ ”

That’s not the property’s only WWII connection.

In 2016, Budinger spotted a familiar name while flipping through old files of the Kenmore Association looking for anything related to the museum’s portrait of Fielding Lewis—George Stout. Stout was the main subject of Robert Edsel’s book “The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History,” and the 2014 movie it inspired “The Monuments Men” starring George Clooney.

During the war, Stout was a member of the U.S. Army’s Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives unit, who volunteered to leave their jobs as conservators to travel the frontlines in Europe, to save cultural artifacts in harm’s way.

“Stout is widely considered the father of modern methods in art conservation in the museum world,” she wrote on the foundation’s “Lives & Legacies” blog. “He’s kind of a rock star to all of us who work in museums, as are all of the Monuments Men. It is not often that curators get to be the hero, but those men were.”

The connection came in 1949 when the portrait was in need of immediate conservation treatment. A new restorer names Harold Cross was recommended for the project. Cross was not a Monuments Man but apprenticed under Stout who gave Kenmore a personal testimonial to his abilities.

“He performed the first ever restoration of the ca. 1765 Wollaston portrait,” Budinger wrote. “The post-war Monuments Men network had made its first mark at Kenmore by saving our only image of Fielding Lewis.”

Further restoration projects also had ties to the Monuments Men, and she notes that many of the conservation techniques used today were pioneered by the group of veterans.

19th Century

The house had a more immediate role, and took a battering, during the Civil War. According to the book “Fredericksburg Civil War Sites, Vol. II” by Noel Harrison, 18,000 men died within sight of the mansion on Dec. 13, 1862, during the Battle of Fredericksburg.

Later, in 1864, the house was used by Federal troops after the Battle of the Wilderness. Bundinger explained, “Kenmore was a field hospital in the Civil War, many of the soldiers who died here were buried on the property in makeshift graves, which were still being unearthed well into the 20th century. Bodies were exhumed and moved to the national cemetery here in town, with full military honors. The last one was found in 1935.”

Those buried Union soldiers number 103, and the property was again used by the Army on their way to Richmond as the war ended.

The structure itself was significantly impacted during the Civil War, Budinger said. It was hit by cannon fire from both sides, and its kitchen and laundry buildings on either side of the house were destroyed.

Today, modern cannon balls mark the locations of cannon strikes on the exterior, and several holes in the roof can still be seen from inside the attic, she said. And in the drawing room, a large crack runs through the ceiling, showing where it caved-in following a cannon blast that came through the window and blew out the opposite wall.

None of the cannon balls there now are live, but in 1989 an intact 12-pound case shot was found in the attic, according to a Free Lance-Star article. Conservators theorized it must have crashed through the roof, which took on heavy fire during the Battle of Fredericksburg and came to rest under the attic floorboard—where it waited for more than a century to be found.

The Colonial Period

The American Revolution set the property on its path of sale out of the Washington family and its eventual restoration and reuse as a museum and interpretive site.

The property, a Georgian-style brick mansion built by George Washington’s sister, Betty Washington Lewis, and her husband, merchant Fielding Lewis, was completed in 1776. The home’s dedication pamphlet from 1925 described Lewis as the man who “made the first guns of the Revolutionary War.”

A 1972 booklet on the property’s history describes how he “sacrificed his health and wealth to fight for independence by underwriting the cost of the Fredericksburg Gunnery.”

Bundinger said he “threw his support behind his wife’s brother and the revolutionary cause by opening and running a gun manufactory, converting his fleet of trade ships to naval patrol vessels and supplying the Virginia militia.”

In 1780, British Gen. Cornwallis dispatched troops to march toward Fredericksburg with the aim of destroying the gun manufactory and, unofficially, to perhaps capture members of the Lewis–Washington family. George Washington sent a detachment under the Marquis de Lafayette to slow British progress toward the city, allowing the Lewises to be evacuated, she said.

The property went through a few owners before the April 1922 saving of the home and its grounds from demolition. The George Washington Foundation, which owns and operates Kenmore and its sister site Ferry Farm in Stafford County, has been celebrating this anniversary with a year of Centennial events. A colonial-style fair, concerts and more have taken place. The fair was such a success that it’ll return next year as a regular event on the grounds in 2023. But this Veterans Day, the site is focusing on military history.

According to education coordinator Amy Durbin, the George Washington Foundation, which runs the museum, wanted to find ways to highlight the history of the site beyond the story Betty and Fielding Lewis. A 1940s-style dance featuring a big band was planned to commemorate Veterans Day, but the outdoor event was canceled due to Friday’s expected inclement weather. Visitors can find out more through an exhibit, created in collaboration with the University of Mary Washington, in Kenmore’s visitors center.

“We wanted to highlight the role the site has played in the 20th century,” Durbin said. “Taking that a step further, though, what has Kenmore meant to Fredericksburg’s history, both past, present and ultimately future?”

It’s a story that’s still unfolding, and one that has been synonymous with the story of America since its construction. Even Calvin Coolidge, our 30th president, who visited Kenmore to honor its saving in 1922 said, “Kenmore should be saved for its own sake. It must be preserved for patriotic America.”