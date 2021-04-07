Adrienne Davis steps out with a song of her own

“That was partly based on my own experience and was partly based on other friends’ experiences about relationships and loss and finding new relationships,” said Davis.

Whiskey Revival has been playing “The Life That You Deserve” as part of their set. Guitarist Steven Bruce released his own solo project last year, so the band also incorporates his songs at their shows, as well as songs they have written as a band. Davis continues to add songs to their repertoire. Her latest song “The Road” is a cautionary tale based on stories she heard from other musicians.

“That one is more like a little story not so much about my life, but talking about a musician on the road,” said Davis. “You think about these stories about musicians who have made it, but there are some hard times of having to be on the road so much. Some people turn to alcohol then it breaks up relationships.”

While she is looking forward to playing more shows as COVID-19 restrictions ease, Davis has bigger plans for 2021.

“James and I are expecting our first child this summer,” said Davis. “That’s what we’re planning for in the immediate future. We definitely still plan on playing music with the band in the future and writing more music. I was saying to James I need to figure out a song to write for our new child. That would be something really special. I write from a place of my emotions.”