All fired up for the Fourth: Area celebrations bring back tradition

“Matt will step out of the apothecary and read the Declaration of Independence in its entirety,” Darron said. “If people have never heard it read aloud, it’s a very interesting document that sounds both like it was written when it was written and as if it could have been written in the last few years. It’s very much a timeless document.

“When you hear it read aloud, it’s very moving,” Darron said. “It’s one thing to read it on paper. Hearing it in person is definitely the way to go. It really brings it all to life, and Matt absolutely reads it with intonation. It’s a very vibrant reading.”

The apothecary will be open for tours between readings, Darron said.

Stafford

July 4 Spectacular

John Lee Pratt Memorial Park will open at 6 p.m. for the July 4 Spectacular, sponsored by Stafford County.

The Rappahannock Pops Orchestra will perform at the spectacular between 6:30–8:30 p.m., said Stafford Parks and Recreation Director Michael Morris, who couldn’t predict this year’s crowd since last year’s spectacular was canceled due to COVID, but crowds in the past have been substantial.