American Revolution Museum at Yorktown launches 'What Freedom Means' series

By STAFF REPORTS

The Jamestown–Yorktown Foundation will kick off “What Freedom Means,” a themed series of civics-related programs and events to engage younger generations in the role of American democracy.

The series begins Sunday at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, and are held in partnership with Made By Us. The national coalition is made up of more than 130 history museums, sites, archives and youth-focused civic education organizations dedicated to engaging, empowering and educating younger generations with a primary focus on high school students, Generation Z (ages 18–30) and millennials.

Sunday’s programs are An Afternoon of Civic Engagement from 1–5 p.m., and Drag Trivia: Civics Edition from 6–8 p.m.

The afternoon session will feature art workshops, live music by Superstition and performances by spoken-word artists from Teens With a Purpose–The Youth Movement. Artist Lisa Reid–Williamson will lead free themed “paint-and-take” workshops for teens and young adults from 1:30–2:45 p.m. and 3–4:30 p.m.; the workshops have limited capacity and advance online registration is recommended. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Program is included with museum admission.

During the Drag Trivia event, participants will learn fascinating tidbits about American history and how to be a good citizen with Williamsburg drag artist Robert Kyle as Aria Ova’here. The program is designed for ages 21 and up, with a cash bar and food available for purchase. This free event is limited and advance online registration is recommended.

Additional programs are planned for June 18 during Juneteenth at Jamestown Settlement and July 4 during Liberty Celebration at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

Admission to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is $16 adults, $9 ages 6–12, and free for children ages 5 and under. Parking is free.

For more information, call 757/253-4838 or visit jyfmuseums.org/civicseason.