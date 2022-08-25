Annual jazz fest to offer a 'day in the park with music' at King George retreat

People who have been to the Mt. Bethel Retreat Center say it is a fine place for a jazz festival.

“The festival is in a nice little alcove out near the water with trees that sort of hug the area,” said Robert LeGrand, guitarist for the Baltimore-based band 4 the Road, which will back up flutist Kim Scott, the festival headliner. “It’s probably one of the nicer venues. I’ve done it a few times and it’s really a good festival.”

The third annual Jazz in the Country, at 17420 Mt. Bethel Lane, along the Potomac River in King George County, will include The Brencore Allstars, Tony Craddock Jr. and Cold Front, keyboardist Matthew Whitaker with Phaze II, and the Fredericksburg band Sound Fusion.

“The event is really exciting,” Joan Waters, vice president of Jazz in the Country, said of the event, which will run between 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday. “We bring in national and international jazz artists as well as locals because we want to spotlight them.”

Scott, a contemporary jazz flutist who is making her first appearance at Mt. Bethel, said she was honored to be invited to the festival.

“I want people to just enjoy being out in the open space and being able to celebrate music together. I want them to have fun and forget about their worries of the day,” said Scott, who teaches flute at the Alabama School of Fine Arts and is a member of the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra.

Scott said she tries to give “hope and vigor” to her audiences with selections of smooth and sometimes urban jazz.

“My music, I would say, is very upbeat and spirited so it really appeals to a young generation,” she said.

Mt. Bethel, with 75 acres fronting the Potomac River, was a retreat center for African American families during segregation when Black people had scant options for recreation and places to gather.

Jazz in the Country seeks to highlight historic Mt. Bethel, which has been owned by the Association of Baptist Churches since 1898, Waters said.

“We hope people celebrate Mt. Bethel and its legacy,” Waters said. “People just have a great time, and everyone falls in love with Mt. Bethel, My grandkids come every year. It’s like a day in the park with music.”

Visitors are welcome to bring chairs, but no tents or alcohol to the family-friendly event.

Food vendors at the festival will sell Jamaican, southern and plant-based foods, along with desserts. Patrons also will be able to visit voter registration, business association and other vendor booths.

Admission is $85 at the door. Visit jazzinthecountry.com to purchase tickets online for $75 and to learn more about Mt. Bethel.

Festival proceeds will support Mt. Bethel’s vision for summer youth camps, according to the website.