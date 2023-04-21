If deliberate cruelty is the only unforgivable sin, those who abuse children merit severe punishment.

Many readers of Alex Finlay’s third novel — “What Have We Done” (Minotaur, $27.99, 368 pages) — are likely to agree.

As teenagers, Jenna Raines, Donnie Danger and Nico Adakai suffered terrible abuse at Savior House (Hellish House would be more accurate), a group home in Pennsylvania. They exacted retribution, and now each is targeted for death after 25 years of being out of touch.

Jenna, a stay-at-home mom with a husband and two stepdaughters, is a semi-retired assassin who occasionally was used by the government. Donnie is a past-his-prime rocker with addiction issues. And Nico is a reality-show actor with gambling debts.

In what follows, Finlay constructs an edgy storyline and creates characters whose troubled lives and flawed natures simultaneously engage the reader’s sympathy and distaste as they fight for their lives — and not solely with nonviolent means.

At stake: survival, justice and even the possibility of a kind of normality.

Polished yet rough, grim and gritty, “What Have We Done” explores the varying positions of the moral compass, the complexities of revenge, the ambiguities of right and wrong and the imperfections of justice.

And like 2021’s “Every Last Fear” and 2022’s “The Night Shift,” Finlay’s latest also explores the long arm of the past and the lasting damage that secrets can inflict.

***

“Whenever I see the words ‘Peer’s Daughter’ in a headline, I know it’s going to be something about one of you children,” said the mother of the six Mitford sisters, whose lives amused or appalled Great Britain during the 20th century.

Jessica Fellowes concludes her sextet of mysteries starring author Nancy, countrywoman Pamela, fascist sympathizer Diana, Hitler admirer Unity, leftist journalist Jessica and future duchess Deborah in “The Mitford Secret” (Minotaur, $28.99, 384 pages).

Louisa Sullivan, a former Mitford family servant, and husband Guy run a detective agency. But with bombs raining on London, Guy insists that Louisa take their 6-year-old daughter, Maisie, to safety. Enter Deborah, not yet a duchess but the focus of this entry, who invites Louisa and Maisie to celebrate Christmas 1941 at Chatsworth, the magnificent home of her in-laws, the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.

The festivities are interrupted with the arrival of Eliza Hoole, a former Chatsworth maid who has a message for Deborah: “Look in the vestibule.” When she does, she finds a maid’s cap stained with blood. Eliza eventually reveals that it belonged to maid Joan Dorries, Eliza’s much younger friend who vanished in 1916.

A whodunit worthy of Agatha Christie, “The Mitford Secret” is filled with death and danger and a cast reminiscent of “Upstairs Downstairs.”

A triumph rendered with the style and sensitivity of Golden Age mysteries, the final installment — like all its predecessors — offers a pleasing helping of history and homicide. Mourn for the end of the series, but revel in the wit and whimsy, intelligence and imagination of its creator.

***

Who do you think you are?

In Lisa Unger’s “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” (Park Row, $27.99, 400 pages), that’s the question that roils a family.

Gaming-company mogul Mako plans an extravagant gift for himself and five other Floridians: a weekend stay at a remote retreat in Georgia. The group includes Mako’s wife, Liza, a yoga influencer; his sister, Hannah, a stay-at-home mom to 9-month-old Gigi; her husband, Bruce, who runs a consulting company; her best friend, Cricket; and Cricket’s new boyfriend, Joshua.

But what promises to be a few days of relaxation and renewal, camaraderie and cuisine, degenerates into a nightmare.

Several intricate connections set the tone for anxiety. What’s up, for instance, with Bracken, the too-pervasive host, or mysterious Trina, or Henry, whom we meet as a teenager?

The author of 19 previous novels and one novella, Unger provides ever-escalating stress as secrets surface in this scalding cauldron of DNA kits, serial adultery, threatening texts, voyeurism, a hurricane and murder, past and present.

She does so via a plot running from 1997 to 2018, characters conceived with artistry and executed with cunning, and a shocking — but not wholly unexpected — climax.

In this absorbing and arresting thriller that explores the myriad definitions of family, Unger cleverly conjoins the storm without and the storms within.