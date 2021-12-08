Area theme parks pack holiday thrills

In recent years, Virginia’s theme parks have continued operations well into winter with fantastic holiday celebrations. Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens both have Christmas events that are bigger than ever, with even more incredible ways to celebrate.
Kings Dominion’s WinterFest begins before you even enter the front gate, as the Eiffel Tower has been turned into a giant 315-foot tall Christmas tree with continuously changing lights. Once inside, Kings Dominion has turned its fountain pool into Snow Flake Lake, where guests can ice skate surrounded by lights and Christmas music.
Despite having just started WinterFest in 2018, Kings Dominion has already made its holiday celebration an essential stop for the season. Artisan Alley features several shops from local Virginia vendors perfect for finding Christmas gifts, and carriage rides make for a special way to go around the park.
There are also tons of activities for kids, like Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen Cookie Decorating, the North Pole Post Office—where letters can be sent to Santa Claus—or you can visit the big man himself at St. Nick’s Pics.
Kings Dominion also has the Peanuts gang, who are of course used to celebrating the holidays. Charlie Brown, Snoopy and their friends have two shows throughout the park, including “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Spectacular” and “A Peanuts Guide to Christmas” for younger kids. The Peanuts Playhouse area features illuminated topiaries decorated like your favorite Peanuts characters, and the Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Lot ends with Charlie’s iconic Christmas tree, ideal for family photos.
WinterFest is also packed with live entertainment throughout the park. A great way to start your visit is with the WinterFest Tree Lightning Spectacular, complete with a tree lighting countdown and even snow. There’s also the WinterFest Wonderland Parade that moves throughout the park, featuring floats, trains, gingerbread houses and Santa Claus. Around every corner there seems to be another musical performance, whether it’s Blitzen’s Brass Band, the Holly Jolly Trolley, or Sounds of the Nativity, complete with a petting zoo.
Even though it’s December, many of Kings Dominion’s rides are still open, and at night with Christmas lights all over, they offer a completely new experience. The Twisted Timbers roller coaster, with its surprising loops and twists, is ideal for nighttime riding, while Delirium and the Dominator roller coaster are fun ways to get a higher view of the park and all its sights. Also not to be missed is the Blue Ridge Tollway’s 12 Days of Christmas, which counts down the classic song on a peaceful drive through gorgeous light displays.
What Christmas celebration would be complete without food? There are plenty of stands throughout the park to pick up cocoa or a Christmas cookie, while Ebenezer’s Spirits and other select locations offer more adult beverages. WinterFest has turned many of Kings Dominion’s regular food items into holiday treats, like the Donut Burger—a bacon cheeseburger served on a delicious doughnut—gingerbread and candy cane funnel cakes, and the Classic Christmas Café, for more traditional holiday favorites.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg has been putting on its Christmas Town event since 2009, becoming a staple of the holidays. With over 10 million lights around the sprawling park, even just walking around is a joy.
Along with returning shows like “’Twas That Night,” featuring figure skater Elvis Stojko, and and the musical “Scrooge No More!,” Christmas Town added three new shows to its festivities. “Up on the Haustop” is a modern Christmas party at Das Festhaus, which also features holiday shopping at the Mistletoe Marketplace and holiday dinners to get visitors into the festive spirit. Christmas Town also introduces “Unto Us,” which tells the story of the first Christmas, in the open Teatro di San Marco Theatre. Finally, “Celtic Fyre: A Christmas Celebration” puts a Christmas twist on the dancing favorite.
For kids, Christmas Town has the Sesame Street Forest of Fun, which includes Elmo’s Christmas Wish show featuring Cookie Monster, Grover, and, naturally, everyone’s favorite red Muppet as he tries to find his Christmas wish. Guests can get a photo with Frosty & Gingy, go to Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland and even visit Santa’s Workshop. Also perfect for kids of all ages is the Christmas Town Express, which takes visitors on a ride around the park to look at some of the best light displays.
While nothing is better than drinking delicious Ghirardelli hot chocolate while on the Christmas Town Express, Christmas Town offers all sorts of holiday food options. Visitors can have a turkey dinner while watching “Up on the Haustop,” visit one of the many snack and candy stores with Christmas offerings, like the S’mores Casserole, or grab a beer or festive beverage at many locations. There are also more than a dozen different places to get holiday shopping done, whether you want to pick up some Sesame Street-themed merchandise, or a Busch Gardens ornament.
Busch Gardens also has tremendous rides. Apollo’s Chariot will give riders a glimpse at the over 10 million lights across the park, while InvadR’s wooden track and Verbolten’s surprise drops are fantastic at night. If you want to see the lights blur by while screaming, Finnegan’s Flyer tosses riders back and forth as they swing above the park’s Ireland. If you want to see the lights from overhead without having all the twists and turns of a roller coaster, the Aeronaut Skyride is a great way to see the park from 80 feet in the air.
Both Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens have outdone themselves this year with their holiday celebrations. Kings Dominion’s WinterFest and Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town are both packed with phenomenal shows, dazzling lights and delicious meals that will make any Grinch’s heart grow three sizes. No matter which park you pick this holiday season, you’re bound to create some wonderful new Christmas memories.