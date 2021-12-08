Area theme parks pack holiday thrills

Busch Gardens Williamsburg has been putting on its Christmas Town event since 2009, becoming a staple of the holidays. With over 10 million lights around the sprawling park, even just walking around is a joy.

Along with returning shows like “’Twas That Night,” featuring figure skater Elvis Stojko, and and the musical “Scrooge No More!,” Christmas Town added three new shows to its festivities. “Up on the Haustop” is a modern Christmas party at Das Festhaus, which also features holiday shopping at the Mistletoe Marketplace and holiday dinners to get visitors into the festive spirit. Christmas Town also introduces “Unto Us,” which tells the story of the first Christmas, in the open Teatro di San Marco Theatre. Finally, “Celtic Fyre: A Christmas Celebration” puts a Christmas twist on the dancing favorite.

For kids, Christmas Town has the Sesame Street Forest of Fun, which includes Elmo’s Christmas Wish show featuring Cookie Monster, Grover, and, naturally, everyone’s favorite red Muppet as he tries to find his Christmas wish. Guests can get a photo with Frosty & Gingy, go to Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland and even visit Santa’s Workshop. Also perfect for kids of all ages is the Christmas Town Express, which takes visitors on a ride around the park to look at some of the best light displays.