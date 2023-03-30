If you haven’t heard of Sister Rosetta Tharpe before, you will now. Onstage at Ford’s Theatre, “Shout Sister Shout!” puts the spotlight on the trailblazing rock-and-roll icon, who forged her own path from her church music beginnings to gospel-pop stardom.

The show, based on a book by Gayle F. Wald, amplifies the life and music of an incredible Black female artist who shook up the industry and yet has been overlooked by history. She’s been credited with influencing countless performers, including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Aretha Franklin and Johnny Cash. And with this joyous stage adaptation, it’s now her turn to shine.

The musical kicks off on a high note, with the boisterous opener “Up Above My Head,” before dialing it down as Rosetta shares her memories with the audience. Carrie Compere, who starred in the Broadway and touring productions of “The Color Purple,” is mesmerizing as the musical virtuoso who lived life to the fullest and loved with all her heart. The actress previously performed the role in Seattle Rep’s production a few years back.

Rosetta, who was born in small-town Arkansas, reveals she's been singing and playing the guitar from a very early age alongside her traveling evangelist mother Katie. The young woman excitedly enters a marriage with the Rev. Thomas Tharpe, with Katie all too quick to pull out a veil and flowers from her handbag. Domestic life is short-lived however, and she ditches her abusive and philandering husband and leaves Chicago for New York City, after someone recognizes her talent and sees her potential.

Rosetta's fusion of sacred and secular music, along with her blistering electric guitar playing, brings her widespread attention and adoring new audiences, however her audacious sound puts off her more religious listeners.

Playwright Cheryl L. West charts the singer–guitarist’s journey, from 1933 to 1974, with Rosetta playing at churches to the likes of Harlem’s Cotton Club and Carnegie Hall to even a bigger show — her wedding to manager Russell Morrison at Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C.; it was a way to get her back in the spotlight after declining popularity. And the crowds came: 25,000 people filled up the site, which is now Howard University Hospital.

The musical is a showcase of Rosetta's powerhouse talent, but also explores her personal struggles: from her complicated relationship with her God-fearing mother to her first marriage that boxed her in to finding love with pianist and touring partner Marie Knight—a happiness that is shattered by sudden tragedy.

The talent that has been assembled for "Shout Sister Shout!" is top-notch. Compere, along with Carol Dennis as Katie and Felicia Boswell as Marie, elevate this story with their soul-stirring performances, not to mention volcanic vocals.

Wonderfully directed by Kenneth L. Roberson, this well-polished production features scenic design by Tim Mackabee, choreography by William Carlos Angulo and an arsenal of gorgeous frocks by costume designer Alejo Vietti.

The orchestra — led by conductor Victor Simonson — takes audiences through more than 20 musical numbers, including the rollicking “Four Or Five Times,” “Can’t Sit Down,” “Rock Me,” “I Want a Tall Skinny Papa” and “On My Way.” Appearances from other musical greats add to this period of history: “Jumpin’ Jive” with Cab Calloway and the Nicholas Brothers, and the show-stopping “Going to Live the Life I Sing About,” with Kelli Blackwell as gospel legend Mahalia Jackson. Keenan McCarter is also delightful as Rosetta's dear friend Dizzy Gillespie.

With its infectious energy, “Shout Sister Shout!” is a rip-roaring tribute to the “Godmother of Rock and Roll" and a must-see musical this season.