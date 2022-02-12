A decadent night of Broadway for Kennedy Center's 50th anniversary

For musical theater lovers, the Kennedy Center was the place to be Friday night, as the performing arts venue presented a glorious evening of Broadway favorites as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

The two-night concert “50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center," continuing Saturday, features many of Broadway’s biggest names, including Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, LaChanze, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells and Tony Yazbeck, along with the luminous stage and screen star Vanessa Williams. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, taking a little recess from his Billy Flynn duties in Broadway’s “Chicago,” works his magical charm here as the night’s host.

Also joining the Kennedy Center on this trip down memory lane: Frances Ruffelle, the original Eponine from “Les Misérables,” and Andrea McArdle, the original “Annie.”

These two productions hold a particularly special place in the Kennedy Center’s history after mounting their pre-Broadway engagements on its stages, as does “Pippin,” Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson’s tale about an adventure-seeking prince. Songs from all three make an appearance, but clearly it is Victor Hugo’s sweeping saga of love and redemption that will have viewers tearing up in their seats.

The concert’s segue into “Les Misérables” is a mini-event in itself, as the orchestra plays those hard-pounding overture notes. Cory Pattak’s striking lighting work, with beams flying over the crowd and the stage immersed in red, white and blue, adds to the excitement.

Ruffelle, who originated the role on the West End and Broadway, beautifully performs the beloved torch song “On My Own,” drenched in heartbreaking sadness over Eponine’s unrequited love for that handsome young revolutionary. Lewis follows up this tear-jerker with one of his own—Javert’s soaring ballad “Stars” is nothing short of heavenly.

Sadly, the originally scheduled Alfie Boe was unable to perform at Friday’s concert, leaving audiences without an epic Jean Valjean solo, and perhaps a blistering Jean Valjean/Javert “Confrontation” showdown. We could only dream what that would be like.

With 50 years of content to draw from, there is no shortage of thrilling musical moments in this well-polished extravaganza directed by Marc Bruni. Paul Tate dePoo III’s sharp-looking elevated set design suits the milestone occasion nicely, mimicking the Kennedy Center’s gold-pillared façade with projections changing with each musical.

Music director Rob Berman leads the terrific onstage orchestra, which opens the concert with overtures from popular productions. When “West Side Story” came on Friday night, the enthusiastic sold-out crowd erupted with a perfectly timed “Mambo!”

The carefully selected song list, featuring about two dozen numbers, reflects the Kennedy Center’s rich musical history. “The Phantom of the Opera” has appeared on its stages five times, and exquisite performances of “Think of Me” by Boggess and “Music of the Night” by Lewis are easily among the evening's favorites. Boggess has such an ethereal presence onstage, along with a mesmerizing vocal range that reaches for the skies; she also has a song from “My Fair Lady.” And Lewis just continues to dazzle the audiences, with a soft and powerful “Music of the Night” that brought in a mini standing ovation and then another, after Iglehart realized what a moment this was and called Lewis back to soak it all in.

“The Book of Mormon,” which famously crashed the Kennedy Center’s website due to high ticket demand years ago, has a single entry here with a delightfully cheery “I Believe” performance from Rannells, the original Elder Price.

Every performer is allowed a chance to shine in both song and wardrobe, with Alejo Vietti's sparkling costume choices. Block showcases her incredible vocals on "Don't Rain on My Parade" and "Defying Gravity," and Yazbeck is the ultimate leading man in his charming song-and-tap dance number "I Can't Be Bothered Now" from "Crazy For You." With a dance ensemble on hand, it would have been great to see the five dancers utilized more in the production.

The concert also pays tribute to the late musical theater giant Stephen Sondheim. Beth Leavel delivers a knock-out rendition of “Some People” from “Gypsy,” while Rannells and Block team up for “Move On” from “Sunday in the Park with George.” Williams and Boggess’ performance of “Losing My Mind” and “Not a Day Goes By” from the “Sondheim on Sondheim” revue, is a touching moment, as Williams also remembers the late actress and Sondheim singer Barbara Cook. These songs are accompanied by a short video, with words from Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christine Baranski and the Broadway composer himself.

“50 Years of Broadway," jam-packed with showtune favorites and star-studded talent, more than satisfies musical lovers’ appetites and judging by the happy crowd Friday, they could have sung (and danced) all night.