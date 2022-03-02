A glittery 'Jesus Christ Superstar' needs more sparkle

The Kennedy Center is not the only one celebrating its 50th anniversary. “Jesus Christ Superstar” is also turning the big 5-0, and with this golden milestone comes an anniversary tour and lots of glitter.

The production now rocking the Kennedy Center’s Opera House is the 2017 Olivier Award-winning revival version, originally produced at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London. Sidelined temporarily by the pandemic, the North American tour is back on the road and bringing this classic musical to old and possibly new followers.

Timothy Sheader is the director behind this dark-and-heavy version of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s iconic rock opera, loosely based on the Gospels’ account of events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion. The legendary pair’s music and lyrics thrill and delight, with songs such as “Heaven On Their Minds,” with that irresistible guitar riff; the slow-and-tender “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and of course, the show-stopping closer “Superstar.”

Part rock concert, part theatrical spectacle, this compact production reimagines Jesus’ last days from the perspective of best friend-turned-betrayer Judas. The 11-member orchestra, led by conductor Shawn Gough and accompanied by Kennedy Center guest musicians, superbly brings the songs to life from their second-floor perch in Tom Scutt’s striking industrial set design. A large fallen cross cuts through the scaffolding and serves double duty as both a walkway and the Last Supper table.

The creative team has dreamed up a “Jesus Christ Superstar” bearing a contemporary feel amid an arena-rock atmosphere. This Jesus wears a hoodie, skinny jeans and man bun, a guitar slung over his shoulder. And most of the company is outfitted in loose-fitting athleisure attire in soft tones, and those sneakers come in handy as they breeze through Drew McOnie’s relentless aerobic choreography.

The show gets off to an exciting start as the performers rush down the aisles onto the stage, but what follows is a mixed bag of a production.

This cranked-up anniversary reboot is overloaded on artistry, but comes up short on performance and emotional connection.

As Jesus, Aaron LaVigne delivers a subdued portrayal missing of any charisma that would attract a rock-star following; he does come out strong on the moving “Gethsemane.” Omar Lopez–Cepero fares much better as the conflicted Judas, who’s concerned about Jesus’ rising popularity and relationship with Mary (a lovely Jenna Rubaii).

In supporting roles, Alvin Crawford as Caiaphas and Tyce Green as Annas are delightful as the plotting priests, their deep bass and high tenor voices playing off of each other. Eric A. Lewis leading the energetic ensemble through a rollicking performance of “Simon Zealotes” is a show highlight.

There are some visually striking moments in this 90-minute spectacle, such as “The Last Supper” scene that looks like a painting, and the intense “39 Lashes” musical number. Handfuls of glitter are whipped across Jesus’ body by the bloodthirsty mob, while Caiaphas and a guitar-playing Annas watch from above. And the appearance of a glam-rock King Herod (played by Paul Louis Lessard) decked out in a seemingly never-ending gold robe is campy and fun. However, the priests stroking their mic stands is a sight that could be unseen.

What first began as a concept album has evolved into a wildly popular worldwide phenomenon. The show’s legacy has been lined with film adaptations and numerous productions, including NBC’s star-studded live television special and Signature Theatre’s spectacular minimalist 2017 staging. However, for this reviewer, this heavy-handed production falls short of a heavenly experience.