'A legend in our community': Art First remembers Johnny Johnson

Beloved artist Johnny P. Johnson died early Saturday at 86. Not only was he an artist, but a humanitarian, philanthropist, teacher, mentor and coach.

Johnson was a founding member of Art First Gallery for more than 20 years, and members say they are profoundly saddened by his death.

The following are reflections shared by gallery members who knew Johnson well.

Ariel Freeman: “I met Johnny when I first arrived in Virginia in 2006, and attended one of his workshops at the Fredericksburg Community Center. My son was six weeks old at that time. Johnny would hold him and pass him around the class, instructing, encouraging, and conducting demonstrations, while I found a few minutes to paint. Through him, I became part of the art community in Fredericksburg, met many of my closest “art” friends, learned to let go and experiment with different media, and learned to appreciate everything created, even those things I felt were not up to par. Because of Johnny, I am the person and painter that I am today. I am sure many others can say the same. His art hangs in my son’s room … as one of our most valued paintings. I am honored and blessed to have known him.”

Karen Julihn: “I am so sorry to learn of Johnny’s passing. His art and willingness to teach art touched many lives in Fredericksburg. He was a kind hearted friend to many people who will remember him fondly.”

Linda Warshaw: “The passing of Johnny Johnson is sad news. It was my honor to know the man. He was my friend. He was kind. He was gentle. He was thoughtful. He was all the words one would use to describe greatness. He was wonderful around children. He had a wisdom that filled the room. A family man, great humanitarian, artist, and educator—Johnny was a vehicle for goodness in this world. He will be greatly missed.”

Barbara Taylor Hall: “I joined Johnny’s workshop in 1995 after I moved to Fredericksburg. After being part of the art community in Blacksburg, I was happy to find in Fredericksburg a congenial group of fellow artists, inspired by a master. One day, Johnny was busy critiquing work and a fellow artist asked me for my opinion of her painting. I thought, ‘What would Johnny do?’ I knew he would start by saying something positive, so I struggled to do that. I saw a small area I liked and pointed it out. She started to laugh and said, ‘Johnny did that!’ Every now and then, when I showed him one of my paintings, he would say, ‘That’s an award winner!’ He was always right. I consider Johnny my mentor, as do so many other local artists. He generously shared his knowledge and techniques with students in his workshops and beyond. His legacy is boundless!”

Sheila Jones: “Since I am from this area, I have always known who Johnny Johnson was. I can remember reading about him in the papers and seeing his art in galleries around town. I was impressed that he was not only a great artist but also an influential member of the community, both in education and because he was Black. When I joined Art First Gallery I was not aware that he was a member and when I found out I was honored to be accepted into a gallery that he not only helped found, but in which he also remained a member. Mr. Johnson could never remember my name but he was always kind and encouraging when we saw each other in the gallery.”

Leah Fromer: “So talented and kind. He is definitely a legend in our community.”