"Into the Woods" is having a moment right now.

If you missed out on the recent revival production at the Kennedy Center, there's a more local opportunity to catch this beloved Broadway musical.

Stephen Sondheim's musical mashup, featuring some of your favorite fairy tale characters, will launch Lake of the Woods Players' 41st season. Performances will be held weekends May 5–14 at the LOW Players Community Theater in Locust Grove.

With a story by playwright James Lapine, "Into the Woods" puts a spin on familiar tales by Brothers Grimm and immerses audiences in a magical world whose residents include a Baker and his wife, a feisty Little Red Riding Hood and a rapping Witch, not to mention a sweet, special cow named Milky White.

The LOW Players production is directed by Wilson Pezzuto and produced by longtime LOW Players creative team member Bob McFarland.

“The show’s charm comes from the blend of classic fairytale stories that magically intertwines to create a story full of twists and turns. It’s brimming with enchanted creatures, powerful witches and even a giant," said Pezzuto, who's also a local actor.

The 22-member cast, ranging from ages 12-84, includes performers from the Fredericksburg, Stafford, Culpeper and Locust Grove communities.

Jeff Kyer stars in the role of the warm-hearted Baker, one the musical's main characters. The Baker and his wife must obtain a list of hard-to-get items (a slipper as pure as gold, for example) for the Witch, who is also their neighbor, in order to break her curse that prevents them from having a child.

“This show has so many threads throughout that people from all walks of life can relate to. There truly is something for everyone and as an observer you can find some of yourself in one or many of the characters," he said. "'Into the Woods' stands apart from other musicals by taking head on, the difficulties in life, with spouses, parents, and children.”

What's his favorite line from the show? “Nice is different than good," sung by Little Red.

The iconic role of the Witch will be played by longtime LOW Players member Michelle Ditzler. "Into the Woods" will be her "25th or 26th show" that she has been involved with over the last 31 years.

“This is one of Stephen Sondheim's most popular works and the quintessential theater kids show. At heart, I am still that kid, totally nerding out on the musical challenge and dark comedy. The larger meaning of the show has always resonated with me — wishes come true, not free. A good life lesson.”

For actor John Hollinger, who plays the Narrator/Mysterious Man, "Into the Woods" is very familiar territory. Previously, he played the roles of The Baker back in the '90s and took on the Narrator/Mysterious Man in 2011. “It is a special show because it touches the heart with life’s truths presented in a unique, fascinating musical style by familiar characters. The characters of childhood interacting and coping with existence in the woods.”

"Into the Woods" will be performed at the Lake of the Woods Community Center, Marion Pronk Hall, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; with matiness at 2 p.m. Sundays. There will also be a 1 p.m show May 13. Admission is $29 for adults and $24 for students. Note: the show is not recommended for audience members under 7 years of age. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lowplayers.org/intothewoods.