An energetic 'Ain't Too Proud' tells Temptations story at the Kennedy Center

The pandemic may have delayed the Kennedy Center opening of “Ain’t Too Proud,” but it can’t diminish the vibrant spirit of this jukebox musical that charts the rise of Motown legends The Temptations.

The Tony-nominated musical was set to open Dec. 15 in the Opera House in its grand return to the Kennedy Center (after its 2018 pre-Broadway stint in the smaller Eisenhower Theater), but had to postpone the first two weeks of performances due to breakthrough cases. Following last fall’s “Hadestown,” “Ain’t Too Proud” is the latest mega musical in the performing arts venue’s jam-packed theater season, and this high-energy production and its triple-threat cast does not disappoint.

Based on a memoir by Otis Williams, the last surviving member of the original Temptations, “Ain’t Too Proud” follows the journey of the R&B group behind beloved songs such as “Get Ready,” “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Just My Imagination.” With a script by Detroit playwright Dominique Morrisseau, “Ain’t Too Proud” goes beyond the singers’ shiny matching suits and smooth harmonies as it tells the story of the “Classic Five” members—Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams and David Ruffin.