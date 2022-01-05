An energetic 'Ain't Too Proud' tells Temptations story at the Kennedy Center

The pandemic may have delayed the Kennedy Center opening of “Ain’t Too Proud,” but it can’t diminish the vibrant spirit of this jukebox musical that charts the rise of Motown legends The Temptations.
The Tony-nominated musical was set to open Dec. 15 in the Opera House in its grand return to the Kennedy Center (after its 2018 pre-Broadway stint in the smaller Eisenhower Theater), but had to postpone the first two weeks of performances due to breakthrough cases. Following last fall’s “Hadestown,” “Ain’t Too Proud” is the latest mega musical in the performing arts venue’s jam-packed theater season, and this high-energy production and its triple-threat cast does not disappoint.
Based on a memoir by Otis Williams, the last surviving member of the original Temptations, “Ain’t Too Proud” follows the journey of the R&B group behind beloved songs such as “Get Ready,” “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Just My Imagination.” With a script by Detroit playwright Dominique Morrisseau, “Ain’t Too Proud” goes beyond the singers’ shiny matching suits and smooth harmonies as it tells the story of the “Classic Five” members—Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams and David Ruffin.
After kicking off the show with the delightful “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” Marcus Paul James as Otis shepherds audiences through both the high notes and low notes of the Temptations’ long and illustrious career. Otis begins his story as a teen in Detroit. After some time in juvenile detention, he discovers that singing is his salvation, inspired after seeing a Cadillacs show at the Fox Theatre. His first group Otis Williams and Distants, which underwent some name changes, eventually finds its way to Motown Records impresario Berry Gordy in its final version: The Temptations.
The path to worldwide superstardom is not without drama, as members struggle with alcohol and drugs, marital issues and life on the road, and the sudden death of loved ones, along with civil unrest, racism, MLK’s assassination and the Vietnam War. The protest song “War,” originally a Temptations song but deemed too controversial, ended up becoming a No. 1 hit for another Motown artist Edwin Starr.
The touring production of “Ain’t Too Proud” has assembled a terrific cast to bring these iconic hit-makers to life: Marcus Paul James as the cool-headed leader Otis, Jalen Harris as falsetto-singing charmer Eddie, Harrell Holmes Jr. as the stoic bassman Melvin, James T. Lane as troubled baritone Paul and Elijah Ahmad Lewis in a scene-stealing performance as flamboyant showman David. The egocentric singer, “Our Diamond in the Ruffin” as Otis often refers to him, would randomly show up and steal the spotlight after he was booted from the group. Najah Hetsberger as Otis’s wife, Josephine, also has some lovely moments in the show.
“Ain’t Too Proud” is a finely oiled machine in the skillful hands of famed director Des McAnuff, whose handiwork also includes the jukebox shows “Jersey Boys” and “The Donna Summer Musical,” as its cranks out more than 30 musical numbers. Choreographer Sergio Trujillo is behind the show’s effervescent dance moves and won the show’s sole Tony out of 12 nominations. Scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell and lighting design by the late Howell Binkley also contribute to this handsome production.
“Ain’t Too Proud” is an entertaining glimpse into this chapter of music history and brings a greater understanding of the men behind these treasured songs, and what they endured to make it to the top. The musical’s Broadway journey may be ending (last performance is Jan. 16 thanks to the pandemic), but the national tour is just getting started as it continues to share the group’s legacy.