An exuberant 'Rent' marks Signature Theatre's big return

Several seasons have come and gone since Signature’s last in-person performances, and “Rent”—with its themes of love, community and hope—is a fitting production for the Arlington company to welcome back audiences after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. It also marks a new chapter for the theater, with the musical’s director Matthew Gardiner as artistic director.

With Gardiner at the helm, Signature breathes new life into this iconic piece of musical theater and offers a more intimate reimagining of the beloved work. Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking pop–rock musical shook up the theater world 25 years ago with his modern take on Puccini’s opera classic “La Bohème,” transferring the group of struggling artists from Paris’ Latin Quarter to New York City’s East Village. “Rent” had its final performances on Broadway in 2008, with touring productions occasionally passing through the National Theatre in D.C. (another stint is slated for March 2022). FOX even gave it the live-TV treatment a few years back.

However, with Signature’s in-your-face version, you’re not only watching the show, you almost feel like a part of it.