Art First exhibit celebrates gallery's 30th anniversary

If Art First Gallery and its members celebrate “Glamour and Pearls” a little more than is customary for an exhibit opening, they have good reason.
This year is the gallery’s 30th anniversary.
The show’s title came out of the custom of giving pearls as gifts to mark 30th anniversaries, said Linda Warshaw, a member of Art First since its beginnings in King George County.
“We have to work this theme into our work, somehow, in our own way. What do you do with pearls?” Warshaw said. “I’ve made mine into the form of a cartoon, and since I’m a horsewoman, my cartoon is a lady horse wearing a dress with pearls all around it. It’s an interesting way to challenge your thoughts on how to interpret these two words.”
“If you’re creative and open-minded, you find a way to meld it together,” Warshaw said of working within a theme. “Either through shape or color, size. I have texture, color and shape in my piece. What makes it interesting is your approach. I’m looking forward to seeing what other people did—how they interpreted it.”
“Glamour and Pearls,” with 50 pieces representing 20 artists, will open at 6 p.m. Friday, with a reception until 9 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 27.
Nicole Freeman’s painting “Pink Champagne and Pearls,” with pearls nestled at the base of a champagne glass in front of a sparkly background, joins the exhibit of photographs, mixed media, acrylic and pulp paintings, along with Judy Green’s “Cheers to Us,” a painting with champagne bubbles forming on pearls immersed in a champagne glass on a silver tray.
Art First Gallery was born out of a group of artists in King George County led by professional artist Jack Darling. The group, which called themselves North Windsor Artists, met at Darling’s house in Dahlgren.
The group eventually moved to Fredericksburg where they found an old building on Hanover Street, complete with a bar, bar stools and a stage.
“The idea to move to acquire an art space in Fredericksburg came from this group of artists, and it was Jane Woodworth who headed this unique project,” Warshaw said. “She sat on the edge of that stage, and she looked around and she said, ‘Why won’t it work?’ I thought, ‘Boy, that’s being positive,’ I never forgot those words. It was a space that only an artist could love. It had potential.”
Warshaw said in the early days she didn’t entertain the notion that the gallery would be around in 30 years.
“Hope springs eternal. I really didn’t think about it. I just did art,” Warshaw said. “Whether you sell or not, that rent comes due.”
The gallery took off after it moved to Caroline Street about 10 years ago.
“There are streets that are better than other streets as far as foot traffic. It was a big deal,” Warshaw said of the move.
Jennifer Galvin, a member of the gallery’s publicity and membership committee, said she admires Art First’s longevity.
“I believe Art First is the oldest gallery in Fredericksburg and it’s the 30th anniversary, so we really wanted to make it special to show that it’s amazing that you can have a cooperative gallery where it’s just a group of artists working together,” said Galvin. She joined the gallery in 2020 and has several pieces in the show.
People who visit the gallery, which is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will find a range of art and prices.
“We have small works starting at about $30 all the way up to thousands of dollars. If you can’t afford the original art, there are prints,” Galvin said. “It’s a fun place to go.”
Warshaw said she learned from other artists and benefitted from the fellowship of the gallery’s artists over the years.
“Some of the big names in the art community have passed through its doors,” she said. “We’re kind of a family. We help each other. We share ideas and things that we know. We support each other and we learn from each other.”
The increasing list of galleries in the Fredericksburg area pleases Warshaw, and she likes seeing art in Fredericksburg’s coffee shops, restaurants and other establishments.
“We are part of an art community that’s growing. I think that’s really important,” she said. “It’s nice to see that it’s throughout Fredericksburg.”
Warshaw said the First Friday opening and celebration will be “joyful.”
“We’re supposed to be semi-formal, so I got special shoes, and I got a special dress. In fact, my dress is the same dress I put on my cartoon character,” she said.