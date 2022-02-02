Art First exhibit celebrates gallery's 30th anniversary

The gallery took off after it moved to Caroline Street about 10 years ago.

“There are streets that are better than other streets as far as foot traffic. It was a big deal,” Warshaw said of the move.

Jennifer Galvin, a member of the gallery’s publicity and membership committee, said she admires Art First’s longevity.

“I believe Art First is the oldest gallery in Fredericksburg and it’s the 30th anniversary, so we really wanted to make it special to show that it’s amazing that you can have a cooperative gallery where it’s just a group of artists working together,” said Galvin. She joined the gallery in 2020 and has several pieces in the show.

People who visit the gallery, which is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will find a range of art and prices.

“We have small works starting at about $30 all the way up to thousands of dollars. If you can’t afford the original art, there are prints,” Galvin said. “It’s a fun place to go.”

Warshaw said she learned from other artists and benefitted from the fellowship of the gallery’s artists over the years.