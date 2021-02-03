Art First Gallery celebrates the life and work of Adam DeSio

“He did a little bit of everything,” she said.

The exhibit will also feature work by their young son, Addison DeSio, who is a budding artist and following in his father’s footsteps.

DeSio’s paintings often combined free-flowing painting and industrial elements. Locals will know him from his large-format abstract paintings in bold colors in metal frames he hand-made. Stephanie DeSio said he spent ample time on those frames and used a wire brush attached to a drill to create unique finishes on each. It added more art to his art, she said.

“But mostly he will be remembered for being a humble, friendly, helpful man who loved his family deeply and was very proud of his down-to-earth western Pennsylvania roots,” Shaw said.

THE BEGINNINGS OF AN ARTIST

Stephanie DeSio said Adam loved nature. They met in high school in their hometown of Kane, Pa., and grew up in the area of the Allegheny National Forest, where long-ago glaciers melted and large left rock formations. His hikes there inspired his work, as well as his twice daily walks in the Fredericksburg region’s battlefields with the couple’s dogs.