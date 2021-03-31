Art First Gallery presents Karen Julihn's 'A Change of Season'

There’s always something to look at in the many jeweled aspects of spring. It could be the redbuds emerging, black-eyed Susans fighting for prominence against long grass, or the evening sky seemingly set aflame in the new longer evenings.

All of the surprises of the changing season are on display at Art First Gallery this month, in its show “A Change of Season” featuring the work of Karen Julihn. The artist captures the changing natural world in her painting, which is colorful and expressive.

Julihn has painted locally since 2009 but is new to Art First. As well as a celebration of her work, the featured show is an opportunity to introduce the gallery’s clientele to her, according to spokesperson Lisa Gillen.

Art lovers may be familiar with her work, which has been on display at various galleries in Fredericksburg, Colonial Beach and Richmond for years. Looking for a fresh start, Julihn joined Art First Gallery last year after a long tenure at Brush Strokes Gallery.

“I didn’t go very far away,” she said. After all, Art First and Brush Strokes galleries share an address on Caroline Street.

Gillen said “A Change of Season” is an ideal show to jumpstart a bold spring and uplift locals emerging from pandemic gloom.