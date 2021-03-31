Art First Gallery presents Karen Julihn's 'A Change of Season'

There’s always something to look at in the many jeweled aspects of spring. It could be the redbuds emerging, black-eyed Susans fighting for prominence against long grass, or the evening sky seemingly set aflame in the new longer evenings.
All of the surprises of the changing season are on display at Art First Gallery this month, in its show “A Change of Season” featuring the work of Karen Julihn. The artist captures the changing natural world in her painting, which is colorful and expressive.
Julihn has painted locally since 2009 but is new to Art First. As well as a celebration of her work, the featured show is an opportunity to introduce the gallery’s clientele to her, according to spokesperson Lisa Gillen.
Art lovers may be familiar with her work, which has been on display at various galleries in Fredericksburg, Colonial Beach and Richmond for years. Looking for a fresh start, Julihn joined Art First Gallery last year after a long tenure at Brush Strokes Gallery.
“I didn’t go very far away,” she said. After all, Art First and Brush Strokes galleries share an address on Caroline Street.
Gillen said “A Change of Season” is an ideal show to jumpstart a bold spring and uplift locals emerging from pandemic gloom.
“Karen’s work is bright, bold and beautiful,” she said. “She incorporates a lot of texture to her pieces, which adds a lot of interest. Most of her work are landscapes and florals with an abstract feel to them. Overall, in my opinion, her works radiate a positive and cheerful vibe.”
Along with her expressionist paintings, she creates mixed-media collages, which will also be displayed.
To open the show, the gallery is hosting a First Friday reception on April 2 from 6–8 p.m. Art First is still adhering to pandemic restrictions and is limiting the number of people allowed in at one time, is providing hand sanitizer and masks, and has touchless payments. For additional safety, refreshments will be single-serve bottles of water and wrapped candy and cookies.
For those still wary of crowds, there will be a short video of her work posted online this Saturday, and a virtual store will be available.
Formerly a copy writer and graphic artist, Julihn started out by creating retail ads, and then sought her master’s degree in education and taught elementary school. She describes herself as a perennial teacher and student.
She brings that love of education to the local art community by sponsoring painting workshops through the Artists’ Alliance Gallery in Colonial Beach. And before the COVID-19 outbreak, she taught watercolor classes at the Dorothy Hart Community Center in Fredericksburg. She hopes to do that again after the pandemic.
Julihn said she is inspired by places she has been, whether that’s the Blue Ridge Mountains or just the woods outside her window in Stafford County. Sometimes she’ll snap a picture from the car of a beautiful vista as a means of inspiration. And sometimes, these places she paints are completely imaginary. She’s not at all a realist.
In her work, she captures just enough detail to entice a viewer to stop and reflect during their march through the gallery.
“Art captures interest for reasons unknown,” she said. “And when playing with colors, I’m really trying to recreate an emotional experience on the canvas.”
And perhaps that experience will translate and inspire others to get outside and take in something similar in the natural world.