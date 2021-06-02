Artful Dimensions remembers Elizabeth Woodford with retrospective exhibit

“She always had time for us,” she said, and her mother passed on her artistic skill to them. Rebecca does needlework on felt, and her brother Matthew paints. “My mom would take all the love in her heart and pour into her art for others to enjoy.”

Lush–Rodriguez hung her work with gallery members this week. Woodford was her best friend in the gallery, and they had side-by-side studios. Lush–Rodriguez said she will miss talking over the wall with Elizabeth. Woodford joined the gallery shortly after it opened in 2011. And since then, she has been integral to the gallery. She taught classes, led workshops and hosted visiting artists at her house.

She gave her unused art supplies to the gallery, and asked that they be given to artists, students and anyone who needed unused beads, dyes and fabric. Lush–Rodriguez said it was classic Elizabeth: giving.

Lush–Rodriguez said she “spread love everywhere she went.” That included the students in her classes, which she kept small to ensure each person had special attention, and her friends and neighbors who she would often garden for or otherwise lend a helping hand. And through this show, she’s bringing people together once again.

“The pandemic was hard,” Rebecca said. “She went through chemo during it. And she slowly lost feeling in her fingertips.”