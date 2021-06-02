Blast from the past: Riverside returns to the stage with 'Marvelous Wonderettes'

“We need comedy. We need to smile again. We need to laugh again.”
Actress Brittny B. Smith—who is starring as Betty Jean in “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts—really couldn’t have said it any better.
The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked absolute havoc on so many aspects of our lives—certainly including the privilege to enjoy live theater and, for the countless folks ingrained in the theater world, doing what they were born to do.
With hopefully our darkest days behind us, light and hope are noticeably emerging. And, that light is absolutely beaming through the halls of Riverside Center for the Performing Arts and in the form of its latest production.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is live and on Riverside’s main stage through July 11.
“The excitement is undeniable, and it’s been incredibly emotional, too,” said Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director of Riverside. “To hear the girls singing in the show and for there to be new life in this building ... it is rejuvenating. At times, it has felt like a standstill, but life is picking back up.”
To say the past year has been a roller coaster for A’Hearn and the Riverside family would be an understatement. An example: For the past four-plus months, A’Hearn has been manning Riverside’s box office and phone lines solo.
“Having been on the phones for the last several months and talking to patrons, it just warms my heart to hear from people and how much they care about Riverside,” he said. “It’s been important from an arts standpoint for us to hang in there and know that it will turn out OK.”
Amid government-mandated restrictions and capacity limits, Riverside has found ways to deliver various entertainment experiences, including a Sip & Sing Supper Club in its Rhapsody Ballroom, drive-thru Halloween experience and a two-person play, “Souvenir.” “The Marvelous Wonderettes” marks another step forward toward normalcy.
A’Hearn said, “For this show, we wanted to get it on the docket and moving. We are still in a restricted mode in some ways ... and we made the decision to make it a show-only experience as we follow all the latest guidelines.” As restrictions impacting the theater realm evolve, guests are encouraged to check out Riverside’s “Know Before You Go Guide” at riversidedt.com for show requirements and recommendations.
The show itself boasts a cast of four, live music led by music director Carson Eubank and an undeniably nostalgic and feel-good vibe. The story zooms in on the 1958 Springfield High School prom and four girls (Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy) as they lovingly navigate their dreams, love interests and serenade the crowd with ’50s hits aplenty.
The second act flashes forward to their 10-year reunion, which is full of life updates, laughs, reflections and equally as much love among the four gals. And, yes, there are enough ’60s hits in the second act to keep your rump moving.
“It’s a charming show and the tunes will be really familiar to a lot of people,” said A’Hearn. “These girls we have here are so fabulous and, in addition to amazing music, you can really feel their friendship and relate to them.”
Anchoring “The Marvelous Wonderettes” are three Riverside veterans—Smith as Betty Jean, Elizabeth C. Butler (Missy) and Sheri Hayden (Cindy Lou). Sarah Mae Andersen is making her Riverside début as Suzy. Throughout, the fabulous foursome belts such classics as “Dream Lover,” “It’s My Party” and “Lipstick on Your Collar,” among others.
“Each character is different from the next and we’re all vocally distinct, too,” said Hayden, who has performed and assisted with Riverside operations since 2009. “But when we come together and blend, it’s so strong. There is no weak link in the show.”
Hayden, who in addition to performing has a local farm, has spent a good chunk of the pandemic caring for her animals, such as goats and chickens. She says, “I’ve been performing my whole life and not being able to perform has been tough. I’ve missed that part of my life and it is so exciting to be back.”
Sharing in that sentiment is Smith. Prior to the pandemic, she was a part of the international touring cast of “Dreamgirls.” She was in Asia touring as COVID-19 emerged and safely made it back to the United States to find life had altered. She ultimately shifted gears to become a teacher and, throughout much of the past year, has been a virtual arts instructor for local children.
“So many of us were out of work and there were so many unknown things for artists and performers,” she said. “The creative industries took the biggest hit. Our careers are contingent on people being in the theater. To be able to come back, it feels surreal and we are all bonded in gratitude to be among the first to be back and be onstage.”
For as much as this show means to the Riverside family, it will hopefully mean as much to the local community.
“This is a prime example that things are getting back to normal,” said A’Hearn. “I want our guests to have that feeling of how important the arts are in their lives and realize how music, relationships and stories can give them a sense of rejuvenation. We want them to feel strong and have that revived sense of joy.”