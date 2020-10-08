Bravissimo: Riverside's production of 'Souvenir' is music to my ears

Florence Foster Jenkins might be the world’s worst opera singer, but for me, she’s music to my ears.

“Souvenir,” onstage at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, is a charmer of a show about a wealthy socialite who simply wants to share her musical gifts with others and raise money for charities. There’s just a tiny little problem: She can’t carry a tune.

Stephen Temperley’s two-person play is inspired by the real-life singing wonder and told through the eyes of her devoted accompanist Cosmé McMoon, as he reflects back on their wild musical journey starting in 1930s New York City.

“Souvenir” is a sweet and poignant show, but it’s not without laughs, big ones. When Florence first sings for Cosmé, clutching her handkerchief as she warbles her way through a number, it’s not just the shocked pianist who’s taken aback by those ear-piercing high pitches; the audience, too, has felt the force of her astonishing vocal power. She truly has a voice that can reach the heavens.

Cosmé takes on the gig as her accompanist, which allows him to make rent and write his own songs, but becomes supportive of the delusional woman’s singing dreams and protective of her, too—putting a positive spin on any negative reactions from listeners.