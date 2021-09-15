'Bright Star' beams into Riverside after 18-month wait

It’s happening, folks.
Nearly 18 months after being postponed and with its set literally tucked aside at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts since, “Bright Star” and all of its bluegrass glory is a go.
The nostalgic, feel-good musical with a score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell kicked off its local stint on Wednesday and runs through Oct. 31.
“For us, this means so much,” said Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director at Riverside and director of “Bright Star.” “The fact that this is happening shows that if you put your mind to doing something and you have good people working on it, it can happen. These past couple of years have been about staying positive, hanging in there and believing.”
A quick flashback to March 2020: Riverside had just wrapped its run of “Grease,” one of the highest grossing and attended shows in its history. Next up was “Bright Star”—its set was ready, its cast of 20 was in place and ticket sales were strong.
And then the pandemic happened.
Amid a mix of state regulations and its own proactive public safety measures, it’s been quite a year and a half for Riverside. The venue was temporarily shuttered, reopened, used its Rhapsody Ballroom for regulation-compliant shows, held drive-thru holiday experiences and, in June 2021, returned to having productions on its main stage, among other endeavors.
The entire time, there was always hope and the intention that “Bright Star” would eventually happen.
“The set was installed and has actually been onstage for all this time,” said A’Hearn. “Any project we’ve had [since its 2020 postponement], we have camouflaged the ‘Bright Star’ set. And it’s been one of the smartest decisions we’ve made. Between the cost of labor, materials and work that was put into this show, we believed it would happen one day. And, in this case, the show is going on.”
A’Hearn describes the stage design as one of the “finest sets we’ve ever had.” It is anchored by a 24-foot turntable used to uniquely simulate flashbacks and passages of time. Other onstage visual highlights throughout the experience include a train with a full trestle and full-size house.
The show was inspired by a real-life event, harnesses the themes of love and redemption and regularly transports the audience between the 1920s and ’40s in the American South. The plot zooms in on literary editor Alice Murphy, who meets a young World War II veteran, builds a powerful connection and then embarks on a reflective-meets-transformative journey. To say the journey is emotional and uplifting would be an understatement.
Of its original cast of 20 from March 2020, A’Hearn says that six roles had to be recast at hands of COVID-related logistics. He says the cast and ensemble as it stands today “is the best I’ve worked with at Riverside.”
Among the leads in the show are some Riverside newbies. Playing the lead of Alice is New Jersey-based actress Adrianne Hick, who has toured internationally in a production of “Jekyll & Hyde” and nationally with “Les Misérables.” The show marks her first since March 2020.
“This story is all about grace and understanding that every single person has their own journey,” she said. “I think right now a show like this is so important ... where we are all coming out with our own story and own different journey. Without giving away too much of the show, I think anyone who experiences this can leave with a better sense of understanding as well as forgiveness.”
Playing Jimmy Ray Dobbs—Alice’s primary love interest—is Douglas Ullman. A Riverside first-timer as well, Ullman is based in D.C. and starring in his first show in nearly 10 years.
“I’ve been wanting to get back into acting for the past few years and have been waiting for the right opportunity,” he says. “And, this is it. I’ve been blown away by the sheer talent of the cast and the people telling this story every night. For me and many others, Riverside is a very special place.”
Among the most powerful elements of the “Bright Star” production is the music. At Riverside, a bluegrass band is positioned onstage during the entire show and includes world-class banjo player Mark Barnett, who has performed with the likes of Dolly Parton and has appeared regularly at the Grand Ole Opry.
“We have so many fine musicians in this part of Virginia,” said A’Hearn. “Being able to piece together a fine bluegrass band and realize that dream has been incredible. The music is magical.”
Between its set, cast, a powerful story and the musical twang binding it together, “Bright Star” is shaping up to be a can’t-miss moment in Riverside’s storied history.
“You can feel a real sense of family and community with this cast,” said A’Hearn. “While we were off, we would do Zoom meetings, virtual rehearsals and check in with one another. To be back in rehearsal and onstage has been emotional. We are so grateful to be together again.”