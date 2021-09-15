'Bright Star' musical beams into Riverside after 18-month wait

Among the leads in the show are some Riverside newbies. Playing the lead of Alice is New Jersey-based actress Adrianne Hick, who has toured internationally in a production of “Jekyll & Hyde” and nationally with “Les Misérables.” The show marks her first since March 2020.

“This story is all about grace and understanding that every single person has their own journey,” she said. “I think right now a show like this is so important ... where we are all coming out with our own story and own different journey. Without giving away too much of the show, I think anyone who experiences this can leave with a better sense of understanding as well as forgiveness.”

Playing Jimmy Ray Dobbs—Alice’s primary love interest—is Douglas Ullman. A Riverside first-timer as well, Ullman is based in D.C. and starring in his first show in nearly 10 years.

“I’ve been wanting to get back into acting for the past few years and have been waiting for the right opportunity,” he says. “And, this is it. I’ve been blown away by the sheer talent of the cast and the people telling this story every night. For me and many others, Riverside is a very special place.”