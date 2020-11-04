Brush Strokes artists celebrate 'the spirit of gratitude' in November exhibit

Beverly Toves strikes a lighthearted tone with her “Girl with the Chocolate Chunk Cookie” that is both uplifting and a commentary on guilty pleasures, which strikes a unique and fitting chord for the present time.

Even more work is being shown from artists Penny A. Parrish, Hailey Light, Medina Roberts, Megan Lee Crockett and others. Brush Strokes’ artists work in “a spectrum of mediums,” Woodward said. That includes jewelry, glass, metal, mixed metal, charcoal and pastels, as well as photography, paintings in oils, watercolors and acrylics.

“It is a delight to see how all of our artists expressed their gratefulness for special moments and scenes in our November exhibit,” Caprara said. “Our gallery truly embodies the spirit of ‘family’ through the authentic care and support our members offer to one another, our visitors and other artists in the community. My hope is that those who view this exhibit will leave uplifted and embraced by that spirit.”