'Camelot' begins its reign at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Using “might for right” sure sounds nice amid current global happenings.

A much-needed escape has arrived in the ’Burg in the form of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s “Camelot,” providing a modern and musical spin on the classic tale. The production kicked off Wednesday at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts and runs through May 8.

“This one checks so many boxes for us and our fans,” said Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director at Riverside. “It’s a show that’s been requested a lot through the years, it’s a big title and it’s very relevant to what’s happening in our world, where democracy is being quite challenged.”

The original “Camelot” musical débuted on Broadway in 1960. Riverside’s adaptation is based on a 2007 reimagined version of the tale that cuts the clutter and hyper-focuses on the love triangle between King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot. The story follows King Arthur’s aspirations to create an honorable kingdom as his queen Guenevere becomes enamored with the younger knight, Lancelot.

“It’s such an inspiring story to begin with,” said A’Hearn. “Beyond the love triangle, you have King Arthur at its core, who wasn’t a part of royalty and really came up through the ranks. He learned a lot through the course of being king and fought for ideals ... he fought for what was right.”

Whereas the original “Camelot” spanned three-plus hours with a cast of several dozen, the Riverside show is a hair over two hours long with a tight cast of 13.

Plus, there is a very special theme woven throughout.

“There is a strong tie within our show to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) years,” said A’Hearn. “Among many similarities that ‘Camelot’ has to JFK’s story to begin with, JFK actually listened to the musical often. And, if you listen to some of JFK’s most famous speeches, you can hear and feel a similar cadence in which King Arthur spoke.”

Without giving away too many visual and thematic surprises, count on a multifaceted and moving experience anchored by a simplistic set, stunning scenery and a meticulously executed vision.

“This is different than anything we’ve ever done before,” said A’Hearn. “ ‘Camelot’ has been around since the ’60s... and we’re not just replicating it. We’ve taken a different look at things for sure. And, when we do something here at Riverside, we want it to be magical. It’s not just a musical, it’s magical.”

Riverside fans will notice a couple of familiar faces as leads. Christopher Sanders—a captivating baritone who also starred in the theater’s versions of “La Cage aux Folles” and “Annie”—stars as King Arthur.

“It’s great to be king,” he said with a laugh. “Arthur comes in and uses his strengths to put things—and bring people—together. He helps make it a better world. And through this story, the audience can leave with a sense of hope and goodness. There’s a sense that if we work together, we can build something that benefits everyone and not just an individual.”

Playing the beautiful and legendary queen Guenevere is Riverside veteran and New York City resident, Quinn Vogt–Welch. During her decade-plus with Riverside, she’s starred in everything from “Phantom” to “West Side Story” to “My Fair Lady.”

“I very much consider Riverside to be an artistic home for me at this point,” reflected Vogt–Welch. “And with that, I will say that this show feels different. For such a classic story, it has such a modern twist, fully realized set and wonderful message. Anyone can leave being open to the idea of hope, no matter what strife and difficulties we may face.”

Travis Keith Battle rounds out the core trio and stars as Lancelot.

In addition to the cast, there will be an eight-piece orchestra led by music director Carson Eubank, churning out the “Camelot” classics. Beyond its namesake tune, count on such fan favorites as “The Lusty Month of May,” “I Loved You Once in Silence” and “If Ever I Would Leave You.”

“More so than anything, prepare for a tranquil, peaceful and stunningly beautiful experience all around,” said A’Hearn. “I would count on a few gasps from the audience. And I think that this is a show that will really take their breath away.”