Comedians Kevin McCaffrey and Rahmein Mostafavi to serve post-Thanksgiving laughs

Odds are that you’ll need a laugh come Saturday.

When those super-fun relatives get going on critical race theory, vaccine mandates and all of the wonderful things in between around the Thanksgiving table, just remember a comic relief option awaits in the near future.

On Saturday evening, comedy producer extraordinaire Rahmein Mostafavi and national headliner Kevin McCaffrey will come together for two shows at the Courtyard Marriott in Downtown Fredericksburg. The shows are scheduled for 7 and 9:30 p.m.

“Coming off some of the worst couple of years ever, it’ll be nice to get back to some old-school comedy,” said Mostafavi, producer of the popular “Rahmein” comedy series throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia. McCaffrey added with a laugh that, “It’ll be good for everyone to get away and have someone else do the talking. The thing about comedy is even if you hate it, it’s a bonding experience.”

McCaffrey will be a familiar face to truTV fans—he’s currently appearing on the network’s “Greatest Ever, truTV Presents: World’s Dumbest” and “Comedy Knockout,” where he is a two-time defending champion.