Comedy nights are back at Courtyard Marriott downtown

Mac was the grand prize winner of Comedy Central’s “Laugh Riots,” a finalist in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and has appeared on national shows such as “Last Comic Standing” and NBC’s “Late Friday.”

Together, the pair will perform at 7 p.m. and then at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The second show will be a fundraising event for Law Enforcement United—proceeds will benefit the nonprofit and its mission to help the families of officers who have died in the line of duty.

“My friends at the Fredericksburg Police Department wanted to do another show and I am always up for it,” he said. “We’ve done several fundraisers together in the past, so I’ll be your host, and we’re all ready to have a good time for a good cause.”

As with so many entertainers in the creative realm, it’s been a slow roll to get back to the point of live shows. After 2020 brought everything to a halt, Mostafavi has, since April, rolled out comedy events as Zoom shows, rooftop showcases and other regulation-compliant formats.

“From a comedy perspective, it’s been a really difficult time ... any time an artist is suppressed, you start to feel sad,” he said. “Your artform and your expression is part of your identity. So, to be able to feel some sort of normalcy with these shows is nice. As we creep back into the real world, we are so grateful, appreciative and happy to feel a crowd’s energy once again.”