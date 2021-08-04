Comedy nights are back at Courtyard Marriott downtown

Amid these uncertain times that just won’t seem to end, a familiar face is returning to Fredericksburg.
Rahmein Mostafavi—known for his local “Cool Cow Comedy” series that rebranded to “Rahmein” in 2019—will hit his old haunt, the Courtyard Marriott in Downtown Fredericksburg, for two shows on Saturday. He’ll be joined by self-described “clever jokes for clever folks” comedian Robert Mac.
“We’ve had a year of divisiveness, social drama and so much more,” said Mostafavi. “[Mac] is a comic that makes everyone laugh, regardless. He’s the perfect comedian to come back to the ’Burg with. He proves that you can be clean and still be hilarious. I, however, will not keep things clean.”
Mostafavi, a popular comedian as well as a show producer, first launched his comedy events in Fredericksburg ten years ago. Throughout the years, he’s brought the likes of Comedy Central regular Maz Jobrani, late-night mainstay Ted Alexandro and rising East Coast star Jeff Maurer to town. Mostafavi also hosts shows throughout Maryland, Virginia and D.C., and has become a mainstay at the DC Improv.
His style is charismatic and often reflective of the social and political climate.
“There is still nothing funnier than relationships,” he said. “I did get married again over the pandemic, so I’ve been writing jokes about that new union and my three kids running around. It makes it easy to have material. My comedy touches on some social issues too, but it all comes from a loving place.”
Mac was the grand prize winner of Comedy Central’s “Laugh Riots,” a finalist in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and has appeared on national shows such as “Last Comic Standing” and NBC’s “Late Friday.”
Together, the pair will perform at 7 p.m. and then at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The second show will be a fundraising event for Law Enforcement United—proceeds will benefit the nonprofit and its mission to help the families of officers who have died in the line of duty.
“My friends at the Fredericksburg Police Department wanted to do another show and I am always up for it,” he said. “We’ve done several fundraisers together in the past, so I’ll be your host, and we’re all ready to have a good time for a good cause.”
As with so many entertainers in the creative realm, it’s been a slow roll to get back to the point of live shows. After 2020 brought everything to a halt, Mostafavi has, since April, rolled out comedy events as Zoom shows, rooftop showcases and other regulation-compliant formats.
“From a comedy perspective, it’s been a really difficult time ... any time an artist is suppressed, you start to feel sad,” he said. “Your artform and your expression is part of your identity. So, to be able to feel some sort of normalcy with these shows is nice. As we creep back into the real world, we are so grateful, appreciative and happy to feel a crowd’s energy once again.”