Dance Matrix and Downtown Greens join forces for benefit show
Dance Matrix and Downtown Greens join forces for benefit show

Dance Matrix and Company and Downtown Greens are joining forces for a live outdoor performance this Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the lower garden. The showcase will feature poet MicKi, singer-songwriter Jim Taylor, vocalists Michelle Ditzler and Talitha Muggeridge, the Sameetha Bellydance Collective, along with Dance Matrix and Company. The event will also present two student performances: “The Wild,” a modern dance, and “Earth’s Children,” which blends hip-hop and jazz dance styles. $20 suggested donation at the door; benefits Downtown Greens. Bring your own chair. Rain date is June 6. For more information, visit dancematrixcompany.com or facebook.com/DanceMatrixFredericksburg.

