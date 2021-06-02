Dance Matrix and Downtown Greens join forces for benefit show

Dance Matrix and Company and Downtown Greens are joining forces for a live outdoor performance this Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the lower garden. The showcase will feature poet MicKi, singer-songwriter Jim Taylor, vocalists Michelle Ditzler and Talitha Muggeridge, the Sameetha Bellydance Collective, along with Dance Matrix and Company. The event will also present two student performances: “The Wild,” a modern dance, and “Earth’s Children,” which blends hip-hop and jazz dance styles. $20 suggested donation at the door; benefits Downtown Greens. Bring your own chair. Rain date is June 6. For more information, visit dancematrixcompany.com or facebook.com/DanceMatrixFredericksburg.