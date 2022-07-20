Dance Matrix & Company to host sixth annual Performing Arts Festival

Dance Matrix & Company’s Performing Arts Festival returns this Friday and Saturday, with performances and workshops at the Downtown Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg.

According to DMC, “We will bring together area dancers, singers and actors to raise awareness of the vibrant and exciting performing arts community here in the ’Burg.”

The event, with the help of a support grant from the Fredericksburg Arts Commission, will offer community workshops in the afternoon and evening performances beginning at 7 p.m.

The free workshops are held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Interested individuals can find workshop descriptions online along with suggested ages or experience level for the class.

Along with DMC, this year’s performance lineup includes singer Marissa Kovach, Ash & Elm Dance Company, Fredericksburg’s Improv Team (Stage Door Productions), The Sameeha Bellydance Collective, tap dance artist Becky Brassfield, Nic Moran & Company, Bella Joy Ballroom, NAVA’s Dance, hip-hop with Jordan Taylor and Cosmic Latte, singer–songwriter BRASSIE, and dance artists Patrick Mayer and Grace Mayer.

The festival will also feature emerging artists from Classical Ballet of Fredericksburg, DMC Performing Arts Center and Fredericksburg Ballet Centre.

Tickets for the performances will be available at the door for $15; cash, check or PayPal accepted. Proceeds are used to promote the performing arts with scholarships and free performances to underserved communities.

For more information and to view the full schedule of events, visit dancematrixcompany.com.