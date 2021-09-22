Dance Matrix & Company's annual festival a delight for all ages

The folks at Dance Matrix & Company are pleased to invite one and all to its fifth annual Performing Arts Festival at Old Mill Park this Saturday for a celebration featuring a spectrum of talent from local professional and emerging artists. With her hallmark commitment and enthusiasm, the festival’s founder and coordinator, Beverly Mendez, has invested countless hours and unflagging energy to include the participation of a wide range of studios, dance companies and performers of all ages to entertain and inspire families.
A key component of the Dance Matrix & Company—which was formed in 1993 to provide a creative space for artists to work together to educate, collaborate, rehearse and perform—is its Emerging Artists program that encourages and hones the skills of young artists of ages 10-17. This year, youths in the program who will take the stage, along with seasoned professional artists, have been sponsored by Avery Ballet, the Fredericksburg Ballet Centre, MFA Studios, Umbiance Dance and Obbligato Music.
Emerging Artists will feature Ethan Haddock, who will play a piano composition that he created; eight young dancers, who will perform “African Beats,” as well as ballets including a piece titled “Dark Angel”; Kennedy Harris in a solo titled “Letters to Myself”; FBC’s budding ballerinas June Jonas, Jocelyn Irby and Maizy Fatiga in “Andante”; and four of the studio’s ballerinas in two performances.
The youths will perform at the afternoon show from 1–2 p.m. or the evening showcase from 5–6:30 p.m. Adult performers at those shows will include the musical duo Rhythm & Rhyme, singer/songwriter Jim Taylor, tap dancer Becky Brassfield, the Ash & Elm Dance Company, musical artist BRASSIE, the Sameeha Bellydance Collective, the Showstoppers vocal quintet and Dance Matrix Dancers.
A highlight of this year’s festival is a daylong workshop for youths ages 10–17 of all levels of experience and abilities, that may spark inspiration and a lifelong interest in the performing arts. Workshop participants should pre-register at the Dance Matrix website and choose which of the performing arts they would like to focus on, such as dancing, singing and acting. Workshop sign-in begins at 10 a.m., and the first rehearsal begins at 10:30 a.m.
Throughout the morning, they will receive guidance and training from skilled professionals and will break in the afternoon to attend the 1 p.m. showcase. Workshop participants will take the stage in the evening showcase for their highlight of the day—a performance of a scene from the acclaimed musical “Newsies,” the inspiring story about the victory of determined newsboys, who stood their ground and would not back down to injustice, no matter how great the odds. The festival’s workshop is a unique opportunity for young people to learn and perform a piece in one day. They may come in as a novice and return home as a star.
“The performing arts provide an invaluable opportunity for young people. I have been teaching kids for 30 years, and when they have a chance to experience a performance, they just soak it up!” said Mendez. “Once you perform, you free up something in your heart and share your feelings. It is so great to offer youths a venue to express themselves.”