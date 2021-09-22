Dance Matrix & Company's annual festival a delight for all ages

The youths will perform at the afternoon show from 1–2 p.m. or the evening showcase from 5–6:30 p.m. Adult performers at those shows will include the musical duo Rhythm & Rhyme, singer/songwriter Jim Taylor, tap dancer Becky Brassfield, the Ash & Elm Dance Company, musical artist BRASSIE, the Sameeha Bellydance Collective, the Showstoppers vocal quintet and Dance Matrix Dancers.

A highlight of this year’s festival is a daylong workshop for youths ages 10–17 of all levels of experience and abilities, that may spark inspiration and a lifelong interest in the performing arts. Workshop participants should pre-register at the Dance Matrix website and choose which of the performing arts they would like to focus on, such as dancing, singing and acting. Workshop sign-in begins at 10 a.m., and the first rehearsal begins at 10:30 a.m.

Throughout the morning, they will receive guidance and training from skilled professionals and will break in the afternoon to attend the 1 p.m. showcase. Workshop participants will take the stage in the evening showcase for their highlight of the day—a performance of a scene from the acclaimed musical “Newsies,” the inspiring story about the victory of determined newsboys, who stood their ground and would not back down to injustice, no matter how great the odds. The festival’s workshop is a unique opportunity for young people to learn and perform a piece in one day. They may come in as a novice and return home as a star.