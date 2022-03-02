Disney's 'The Lion King' roars into the Altria Theater in Richmond

Area families will have the opportunity to experience the mesmerizing spectacle of Disney’s “The Lion King” as its North America tour comes to the Altria Theater in Richmond next week. They will return to their homes, inspired by this unforgettable Broadway show, with a smile on their faces and a song in their hearts.

This tale of friendship, loyalty and duty opens with a call to all creatures to the lions’ Pride Rock for the ceremonial presentation of the new cub of King Mufasa and Queen Sarabi, the future king Simba. As the story unfolds, we watch as the curious and adventurous cub is lured into a danger that nearly takes his life and does claim that of his beloved father.

Shocked and innocent, Simba believes his conniving uncle Scar who tells him that he is responsible for his father’s demise, and he flees the Pride Lands. The cub’s isolation ends when he meets the comical duo of Pumbaa the warthog and Timon the meerkat, who introduce him to the no-worries lifestyle of “Hakuna Matata.”

Simba comes of age and has adjusted to his new environment and carefree way of life when one day a lioness pursuing Pumbaa races by and he recognizes her as Nala, his best friend from childhood days. At first, the two are shocked to see each other’s transformation through the years, but then Nala reports that under Scar’s selfish and careless rule, the Pride Lands have been devastated.

Simba goes beyond his “no worries” perspective and responds to the crisis with bravery and determination to rally the jungle creatures to reclaim and restore their homeland, and Pumbaa and Timon join the cause to support their friend. With their victory won and Simba taking his rightful position as king, the Pride Land creatures celebrate and, in a final scene, all gather at Pride Rock as the newborn cub of Nala and Simba is presented to all—the embodiment of the circle of life.

An energetic and emotive cast of 49 brings the musical’s 200 creatures to life, ranging from rod- and shadow-puppets to 14-foot giraffes. The production’s iconic scenes include stirring performances of “Circle of Life,” as well as powerful depictions of a wildebeest stampede and a climactic battle where protective lionesses take their stand against a pack of vicious hyenas and conquer them in a spectacular full-company dance number.

Ben Lipitz has performed as the heartwarming and humorous Pumbaa in nearly 6,500 shows throughout the past 19 years on Broadway and on tour. His two children, now in their teens, grew up in a family in which their dad’s work gear included not a briefcase, but a 50-pound warthog mask and costume. Asked how he keeps his performance fresh after so many productions, Lipitz’s answer reveals the heart he invests in his role.

“I love what I do every single day. The spectacle and joy of ‘Lion King’ is not lost on me, nearly 20 years later,” he said. “There is a saying in show business, ‘Perform every performance as if for the first time.’ I perform every show as if it were for the last time. I tell myself, ‘Tonight’s show is the last one I will ever do and I will remember this show for the rest of my life.’ That’s the performance I am going to give.”

The characters in the production are depicted through a Japanese style of puppetry called Bunraku with masks, some of which, like Pumbaa’s, are huge and comprise an actor’s full costume.

“It’s designed to be a ‘double event,’ where you are seeing multiple things at once, and it layers in a richness to the performance. That’s what makes it so unique and special,” said Lipitz. “You see me as the actor manipulating the puppet, but you also lose sight of me and accept me as Pumbaa.”

In his performance, Lipitz exhibits the heart, talent, sensitivity and humor that has made “The Lion King” the unforgettable experience that it is. He shares why the story’s theme has a powerful personal impact in his life.

“The year our son was born was the same year that I lost my father. If there was ever evidence of the circle of life being an absolute truism, it came to me with full force as I experienced the transformation from being a son to being a father.”

Lipitz commented on the show’s appeal to audiences of all ages.

“I think adults are equally moved—and sometimes more moved—by the representation of life that’s created onstage, bringing their life experience to the story. We are coming up on the 25th anniversary of the Broadway production, and I think what has made it a timeless and enduring work is its power to speak on so many levels. Experiencing that live and sharing it with your children can be a watershed moment for a family.”

To date, more than 100 million people throughout the world have experienced the phenomenon of “The Lion King.”